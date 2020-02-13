[December 16, 2019] New UX From Rollbar Takes The Hassle Out Of Monitoring And Debugging Errors In Microservices

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollbar, provider of real-time error monitoring Software as a Service, announced today a new UX and interface that fully supports microservices and provides users with a much richer experience. As complex distributed architecture becomes the norm, Rollbar is working diligently to ensure its core user experience reflects this paradigm shift by adopting powerful multi-project views across the entire user workflow. Rollbar's new UX allows users to monitor all microservices with one tool in one view and receive real-time alerts on errors across multiple services with its multi-project filter. Developers know exactly where the error occurred, how many times, and why. They can also track deploy version quality across one or every microservice in a single glance. And users can set up their own personal workspace for services or projects they are working on with powerful filters for projects, environments, frameworks, and error severity that persist across different views. When Rollbar was first introduced, practices such as microservice architecture and continuous delivery weren't as common," said Cory Virok, co-founder and CTO of Rollbar. "But most enterprises have or are in the process of migrating to a microservices model, which was the primary driving force behind our new UX." With the new UX, Rollbar users can have their own personal workspace for services or projects they care about. Whether looking at the main dashboard, the Items view, or Versions, users only see what matters most. And since microservices can be updated and tested independently, developers can, and should, make continuous improvements. "Rollbar is a critical piece of our release workflow. It allows us to catch newly introduced issues befoe they become widespread and impact our customers," said Josh Bazemore, engineering manager at Greenhouse. "By enabling us to take immediate action, Rollbar keeps our releases running smoothly. And with the redesign of the error filters in the new UX, catching new issues is even easier for us."



Rollbar cares about developer experience, which is why it created RQL - a flexible language that allows developers to run any query and aggregate results to get more information about the system or the code. With the new multi-project functionality on RQL, users can now run queries and correlate data across multiple projects to get more insights on the system or code. The new UX is now available to all Rollbar customers. Additional features such as the Multi-project feed and Versions are available to users on an Advanced or Enterprise plan. For upgrades and more information on pricing, go to: https://rollbar.com/pricing/

For more information on how Rollbar helps companies using microservices and the new UX, go to: https://rollbar.com/solutions/microservices/ and https://rollbar.com/blog/introducing-the-new-rollbar-ux/ About Rollbar

Rollbar helps developers deploy better software, faster, with solutions that identify, prioritize and resolve coding errors. Rollbar works alongside a development team's existing tool chain to give greater coverage and insights into broken code, across the development lifecycle. Already in use at several thousand organizations, including Salesforce, Twilio, One Medical, Uber, Instacart, Twitch, Kayak and Lyft. Rollbar has won accolades for its ability to accelerate release cycles, reduce costs and improve software quality. Learn more at https://rollbar.com/ or follow us @Rollbar. Press Contact:

