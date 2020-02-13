[December 15, 2019] New DHL x CASETiFY Collection Gives A Glimpse into the Next 50 Years of DHL

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commemorating the 50th anniversary of DHL, CASETiFY teamed up with the international express service provider to introduce a special edition collection of tech accessories, debuting online and in pop-ups all over the world. Within a few weeks, the anniversary collection broke records everywhere, amassing a virtual waitlist of over 100,000 eager fans and completely selling out online in its first global release. Now, the DHL x CASETiFY collection is back by popular demand, debuting new designs inspired by the future of DHL and technology, launching on Jan. 9, 2020 and shipping worldwide from CASETiFY.com/dhl . In the newest drop for "50 Years of DHL," CASETiFY incorporates DHL's globally recognized branding, like the company's signature waybill, brand colors and logo interpretations in a highly anticipated extension of the best-selling collection. Playing with the digital landscape where e-commerce leader CASETiFY lives, the designs will feature an industrialized art direction through logo-based tape (an updated version of the 2018 collection's best-seller) and "scanned" waybills, showcasing the technology that connects DHL to its customers all over the world. Additionally, fans of the collection can also expect to find new materials, like a silicon AirPods case modeled after DHL's express packaging, and even more device sizes to support a larger range of tech, including: iPhone and Samsung cases, clear (TPU) Apple Watch Bands, AirPods Pro cases in addition to other generation AirPods, a series of Phone Slings, and wireless charging pads. "We are proud that the DHL x CASETiFY collection has been so well-received by customers all over the world, and that so many people are celebrating DHL's 50th anniversary with us. As we look forward to a future filled with exciting technology and innovations, we want to continue sharing our journey with fans and we hope that this new collection will give them a quick glimpse of what's in store," said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific. Fans of the DHL x CASETiFY collection can expect to shop the special editon designs in a series of drops, with each collection introducing unique designs to new accessories. In addition to the anticipated online launch, the first 100 customers to purchase online from the collection will receive a special gift. For other opportunities to shop the exclusive collection, stay tuned for more information regarding special retail activations and global pop-ups, starting with the CASETiFY STUDiO Pop-Up in Landmark Hong Kong.



"DHL has exemplified what it means to be a trustworthy and reliable service provider for customers all over the world," said Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of CASETiFY. "With the new DHL x CASETiFY collection, the accessories will continue to set the standard for quality and style, while pushing the envelope for design and continued excellence for the next 50 years." The collection starts at US$35.00 and can be purchased on CASETiFY.com/dhl , exclusively shipping with DHL Express. For more information on the collection and upcoming in-store experiences, visit CASETiFY.com/dhl and DHL Express Hong Kong Facebook (@DHLExpressHongKong), Instagram (@dhlhk) or contact Harvey Mok, harvey@casetify.com .

About CASETiFY Founded in 2011, CASETiFY has been hailed as the first and largest global platform for creativity and customization, connecting individuals through tech accessories. Today, CASETiFY is the number one millennial tech accessories brand, offering customizable products that are highly protective and stylish at the same time. CASETiFY is best-known for the world's slimmest and most protective iPhone Impact Cases that are certified 6.6ft drop proof without sacrificing design. CASETiFY has expanded through three key channels: celebrity partnerships, retail channel expansion, and brand design collaborations. Past highlights include launching both Sarah Jessica Parker and Pharrell William's first tech accessories collections, unique in-store activations with Colette, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, online partnerships with REVOLVE.com and ShopBop.com, along with tech capsule collections with Saint Laurent, Thom Browne, Moncler, Vetements, Sacai, DHL, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label CLOT, and Clare V. About DHL

DHL – The logistics company for the world DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world". DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018. 50 Years DHL

In 2019 DHL is celebrating 50 years since the company's founding by three entrepreneurs in San Francisco in 1969. DHL began as a disruptor to the traditional delivery industry, circumventing bureaucracy with an innovative new service to deliver documents by air overnight. Since then, DHL has grown into a globe-spanning family of DHL companies with about 380,000 employees in over 220 countries and territories that covers the entire spectrum of logistics and supply chain services. DHL's customer-centricity and can-do culture have fueled five decades of innovation – from the DHL 1000, one of the first word processing computers in the world, to using the purpose built StreetScooter, an environmentally friendly delivery vehicle powered by an electric drive and developed by Deutsche Post DHL Group. With the Mission 2050 commitment to reach zero group-wide emissions by 2050, DHL is continuing to be a trailblazer in the logistics industry. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-dhl-x-casetify-collection-gives-a-glimpse-into-the-next-50-years-of-dhl-300974915.html SOURCE CASETiFY

