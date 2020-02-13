[December 12, 2019] New Chicago Music Venue RADIUS Selects AXS As Ticketing Partner

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New independent Chicago music venue RADIUS, set to launch in 2020, has announced AXS as it's official ticketing partner, utilizing patented Mobile ID technology that offers consumers an innovative, mobile-first identity-based ticketing solution. The first set of RADIUS events are set to go onsale this week on the AXS platform. "We were looking for a scalable, multi-purpose venue space to house a state of the art concert facility with modern art and design elements at the forefront, and we've created it with RADIUS," said RADIUS owner and operator Nick Karounos. The 55,000 square foot venue will be using AXS Mobile ID technology, which allows fans to have a more personalized and secure ticketing experience. Fans can efficiently manage their tickets with their mobile phone; sell tickets in a safe, verified online marketplace; easily transfer tickets to friends; and helps liminate lost, stolen, and counterfeit tickets.



"We wanted a ticketing system and technology that could scale alongside our ambitions to create a seamless and enhanced experience from the moment a fan interacts with us," Karounos said. "We found that with AXS." Using AXS Mobile ID, RADIUS will have greater insight into who is actually coming to their events as tickets are transferred from fan to fan, and pass between primary and secondary markets. The partnership will also power a seamless resale environment for authenticated fan-to-fan ticket sales and transfers.

The ticketing relationship adds to the existing partnership with the established Chicago venue, PRYSM. "We couldn't ask for more dynamic partners as we continue to expand our offerings in Chicago," said Rob Sine, Chief Revenue Officer for AXS. "Nick Karounos and his team have been instrumental in shaping the live event and nightlife landscape in Chicago for the past 20 years, and RADIUS will only further that influence and positive evolution of music in the community." The first set of shows at RADIUS in 2020 include electronic music producer Dillon Francis on February 29, international house and techno legend Carl Cox March 6, future house producer Tchami on March 13, American hip-hop artist Lil Wayne on March 28, metalcore band Killswitch Engage with August Burns Red and Light The Torch on April 4, punk rock bands Alkaline Trio and Bad Religion on April 18 and Australian psych-rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on April 18. To learn more go to https://solutions.axs.com About AXS AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 300 premier venues, sports teams, event organizers around the world, including AEG, The O2, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Sprint Center, Tele2Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toyota Center, Houston Rockets, NCAA Final Four, and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable its clients to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations worldwide, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London, and Stockholm. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-chicago-music-venue-radius-selects-axs-as-ticketing-partner-300974216.html SOURCE AXS

