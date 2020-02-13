[December 12, 2019] News Corp, Insider Inc., Chegg, and SHE Media Join Prebid.Org

Prebid.org today announced the addition of News Corp, Insider Inc., Chegg, and SHE Media to Prebid.org, joining existing publisher members CafeMedia and Mediavine. Formed in September 2017, Prebid.org is an industry-wide initiative supported by a diverse group of exchanges, publishers, DSPs, and third-party developers dedicated to promoting fair, transparent, and efficient open-source header bidding solutions. "We are thrilled to see so many publishers interested in joining the Prebid community. Publishers have a critical role to play not only as users of Prebid, but also as key contributors to the technology and product," said Tom Levesque, President of Prebid.org. "A community approach is the best path forward to keep Prebid thriving and growing." The open source header bidding wrapper is a suite of three products, Prebid.js, Prebid Server, and Prebid Mobile, which make header bidding transactions faster and more efficient while enabling an open and transparent ad monetization stack. With the flexible Prebid wrapper, publishers are able to run ads across mobile and desktop channels including display, native and video, and gain profits. "Publishers deserve a transparent ad-tech ecosystem and Prebid provides an open-source solution to achieve just that. The more publishers that contribute and code together, the better off the publishing industry is in creating a sustainable revenue stream through advertisng," said Stephanie Layser, Vice President of Advertising Technology for News Corp.



"We're delighted to be working with Prebid," said Jana Meron, Senior Vice President of Programmatic and Data Strategy at Insider Inc. "It's just what the industry needs: an organization dedicated to transparency and efficiency in open-source bidding - throughout the entire supply chain." "We're excited to join an organization that's so committed to bettering the ad tech ecosystem," added Emry Downinghall, Vice President of Advertising at Chegg. "In 2017, Prebid solved the fundamental challenge of providing an independent solution for header bidding. Today, Prebid offers granular insights to publishers, and provides the ability for us to work closely with exchanges, buyers, and other publishers on the future of ad tech."

"Supporting the growth of independent publishers is core to our mission at SHE Media," shared Ryan Nathanson, Senior Vice President of Operations at SHE Media. "We look forward to joining a community of industry leaders who are focused on setting clear industry standards for programmatic bidding and building a better ad ecosystem." Patrick McCann, Vice President of Yield Studies at CafeMedia, currently represents the publisher tier on the Prebid.org board of directors. "Membership in this organization has given us an important seat at the table as together we shape the prevailing publisher architecture for digital advertising," added McCann. Other members include Rubicon Project, Xandr, The Trade Desk, OpenX, PubMatic, and SpotX, as well as technology partners Criteo, Marfeel, Oath, PubNative, Sortable, DataBlocks, and Stream App. Community members include DailyMotion, Cheq, Browsi, ID5, Publica, and PubWise. About Prebid.org Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that, working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005297/en/

