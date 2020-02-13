[December 12, 2019] New dtSearch UK Database Indexer Extends dtSearch's "Off the Shelf" No-Programming-Required Terabyte Indexer to SQL, Including on Azure and AWS

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S.-based dtSearch Corp. specializes in enterprise and developer text retrieval to instantly search terabytes across a wide variety of document types, emails and nested attachments, databases and online data. An independent company, dtSearch UK distributes the dtSearch product line in the UK and more broadly in Europe and also develops and markets add-on dtSearch products. dtSearch UK's new Database Indexer add-on extends the reach of dtSearch's "off the shelf" Windows products to enable SQL indexing with no programming required. The SQL data can be local or remote, including on Azure or AWS. After indexing with dtSearch UK's Database Indexer, dtSearch's existing "off the shelf" products can search across the entire SQL database, or just across specific SQL metadata fields. Without dtSearch UK's Database Indexer, indexing and searching SQL data requires using the dtSearch Engine SDK working through the C++, Java or .NET/.NET Core APIs. "What the Database Indexer does is to extend dtSearch's instantly responsive fuzzy searching, phonic searching, relevancy ranking, synopsis options and the like to the SQL database," says Ray Harris, CEO, dtSearch UK. "The result is an easy to deploy, high availability SQL search system." Terabyte Indexer. dtSearch products along with the Database Indexer can index over a terabyte of text in a single index, spanning multiple online and offline data repositories. dtSearch products and the Database Indexer can further create and search any number of indexes, and can perform incremental updates without "locking out" searches during the updates. Multithreaded, Concurrent Searching. dtSearch products along with the Database Indexer enable efficient multithreaded searching, with no limit on the number of concurrent search threads. Federated searching can span any number of databases, directories and email repostories, including integrated relevancy ranking across both online and offline data.



Over 25 Search Options. The dtSearch product line further includes more than 25 general hit-highlighted search types, including special forensics-oriented search options like the ability to identify credit card numbers. For international languages, dtSearch products support Unicode, including right-to-left languages and Chinese/Japanese/Korean text. The dtSearch Engine also enables faceted searching and other advanced data classification options. Document Filters and Supported Data Types. Built into the dtSearch product line and also available for separate developer licensing, dtSearch's proprietary document filters support parsing, extraction, conversion and display of a broad range of offline and online data formats.

dtSearch Engine SDK. The dtSearch Engine SDK makes available dtSearch's indexing and searching technology, as well as the dtSearch document filters, to developers through C++, Java and .NET, including native .NET Core APIs. The dtSearch Engine comes in Windows, Linux and macOS versions. About dtSearch, dtSearch.com

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line has over 25 search options for instantly searching terabytes of data. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with nested attachments. dtSearch developer SDKs span multiple platforms. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. See dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluations. About dtSearch UK, dtSearch.co.uk

dtSearch UK is a trading name of ElectronArt Design Ltd. which has been distributing and supporting dtSearch Corp. products in the UK since 1992. dtSearch UK has developed many add-on applications to the dtSearch product line, including the Language Extension Pack. Details on all add-on applications are available at dtSearch.co.uk. A 30-day evaluation version of the Database Indexer is also available from dtSearch UK. Press Contact: Daria Newell

Press Contact: Daria Newell

