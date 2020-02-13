[December 12, 2019] New York Life to Air :60-Second Commercial During the Big Game in Celebration of the Company's 175th Anniversary in 2020

New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer, is set to advertise during the Big Game next year in Miami. The company's :60-second commercial will run between the 1st and 2nd quarters. The commercial coincides with a larger brand campaign launch scheduled for New York Life's 175th anniversary in 2020. "As we prepare to celebrate New York Life's first 175 years in 2020, we plan to highlight the values that have been the foundation of New York Life for nearly two centuries. Core beliefs shared by our customers, agents, and employees have helped build better futures for those they love, providing financial security and peace of mind for millions of Americans since 1845," said Kari Axberg, New York Life's vice president, brand marketing. "This global media moment provides the perfect platform for us to launch our anniversary and our new brand campaign." Full details of the New York Life commercial have yet to be revealed. The company's advertisement will be part of a fully integrated campaign. Edito's Note: New York Life last advertised in pro football's championship game in 1990; the company previously advertised during the game through much of the 1970s and the late 1980s.



About New York Life New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies**.

*Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/1/19. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/. **Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/12/19: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005183/en/

