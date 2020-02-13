[December 12, 2019] New York District Court Rules in Favor of Non-Infringement For uCloudlink's Redesigned Products

On December 9, 2019, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a final order, that the District Court finds uCloudlink's redesigned devices do not infringe SIMO's U.S. Patent No. 9,736,689. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005243/en/ The court determined that uCloudlink's redesigned devices "operate in a materially different manner" and "SIMO has offered no plausible explanation or proof that (…) uCloudlink's redesigned devices are infringing." The court lifted the injunction on uCloudlink's redesigned devices, allowing uCloudlink to sell and support them in the United States. "We are very pleased at the Court's decision to rule in our favor," commented Jeffrey Chen, uCloudlink's General Counsel. "While the original injunction was only limied to certain models in the United States, and our non-U.S. sales and operations were not affected by this injunction, we can now resume selling all of our re-designed products in the United States. This will allow us to offer to our valued U.S. customers the full benefits from the high-quality data connectivity services and products of uCloudlink. We will continue to challenge the injunction over the original design in our appeal that is currently pending in the appellate court."



About uCloudlink Established in 2014, uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, operating in more than 140 countries and regions globally. Powered by its proprietary cloud SIM technology, uCloudlink provides high-speed mobile data connectivity and flexible data packages to its customers and partners worldwide. Through continuous and focused investments in R&D, uCloudlink has as of today close to 100 cloud SIM technology related patents and pending patent applications around the world. uCloudlink started to provide mobile data connectivity services through portable Wi-Fi terminals in 2014. In 2019, uCloudlink commercially launched its GlocalMe Inside implementation for smartphones and other smart hardware terminals, enabling smartphone and other smart hardware terminals to enjoy reliable and high-speed data connectivity at competitive cost. Since October 2019, our cloud SIM platform is 5G ready and can enable mobile network operators and smartphone manufacturers to offer their users roaming-free 5G network access domestically and internationally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005243/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]