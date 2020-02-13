New "Security Token Stories" Podcast Offers Insights & Analysis on Tokenization

The Security Token Academy (STA), the leading organization dedicated to covering and facilitating the growing security token industry, officially announces its new podcast, "Security Token Stories". This fast-growing educational podcast highlights the stories behind the leaders, organizations and projects building out the foundation for the security token industry - an industry that aims to transform the world's financial markets.

Following the success of its high-quality online video show, "Security Token Insight," which has amassed more than 1.1 million views, the "Security Token Stories" podcast represents the expansion of Security Token Academy's content offerings. Hosted by STA's Director of Strategy, Derek Edward Schloss, experts in the security token industry answer the questions that professionals, investors and enthusiasts want to know most about the digitization of securities and real world assets.

"For the security token industry to thrive, we must encourage the sharing of ideas and the important conversations on tokenization that will lead to widespread adoption," said Schloss. "We're proud to be at the forefront of advancing the discussions that will drive this movement forward, and that will democratize our financial markets while making them more dynamic and efficient."

Podcast episode topics range from deep dives into the technology that powers tokenization, the rapidly evolving regulatory climate around blockchain-based securities, to the latest trending themes affecting the security token industry. Podcast episodes now available include:







Listeners can access Security Token Stories on SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, or by clicking here.

About the Security Token Academy

The Security Token Academy is the leader in covering and facilitating the security token industry and the impact of global assets on the financial industry. The Security Token Academy offers an expert interviews, insights and education that explores the evolution of the security token industry. The Security Token Academy enables investors and security token enthusiasts to understand the new and evolving security token and crypto-based investment industries, along with the associated opportunities and pitfalls. Visit https://www.securitytokenacademy.com.

