[December 11, 2019] New Company, Trupayments, LLC, Launches Grail® Technology Platform to Power Personalized Digital Marketing, Shopping and Retailing Solutions

Automobile Consumer Services, Inc. ( ACS (News - Alert) ), announced it has established truPayments, LLC, a financial technology company. In 2017, ACS engineers began building a new platform, GRAIL®, replacing its 11 year old DriveItNow® web application. When completed, GRAIL® will be the most robust personalized marketing, shopping and end-to-end digital retailing solution in the marketplace. ACS formed truPayments, LLC. to create a suite of technology products and web API services on the platform, and support the 500 dealers using DriveItNow®. The first new products on the platform - tru Shop-by-Payment® and tru RideItNow® are SaaS (News - Alert) -based one-to-one personalized shopping experiences, which connect the right inventory and financing options to each customer based on their unique preferences and profile (including real credit). By starting with credit, these products allow consumers to shop for their vehicle and financing together across all the dealer's inventory and finance programs simultaneously. "GRAIL® products and tecnology can be white labeled for companies wanting to offer quick-to-market credit-first technology solutions without spending millions of dollars on development,'' says Tarry Shebesta, CEO of ACS and truPayments, "API access to our credit-first truPayments quoting engine is also available for companies who want to build their own solutions from the ground up."



The new company will expand beyond automotive into other channels and industries where consumers shop for finance-based collateral. The truPayments, LLC executive team has more than 100 years of combined experience leading start-ups and high growth companies (as well as a few turnarounds), more than 100 years of technology and e-commerce experience, and more than 50 years of automotive industry experience.

About truPayments, LLC truPayments®, LLC, a subsidiary of ACS is a financial technology company with deep roots in automotive sales and marketing, developing revolutionary SaaS products for the automotive, powersports, RV and marine industries, such as tru Shop-by-Payment™. More info at truPayments.com About Automobile Consumer Services, Inc. (ACS) ACS is a leading provider of online auto financing and leasing, online vehicle marketing, and software development. Our proprietary and patent-pending technology and automotive experience give ACS a competitive edge in the industry. More info at acscorp.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005510/en/

