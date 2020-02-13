[December 11, 2019]

New Miniter Group Website Features Insurance Insight for Lenders

ROCKLAND, Mass., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help lenders understand risk transfer options for their mortgage and vehicle portfolios, Miniter Group today announced the launch of its new website to disseminate lender insurance information to the marketplace.

The launch of the website currently includes 15 posts that provide a knowledgebase for hazard, flood, vehicle, and mortgage impairment policies. There are three "Complete Guides" that provide in-depth information regarding VSI Insurance, Force-Placed Insurance, and Mortgage Impairment Insurance.

The website also includes an interactive blog that will informally discuss industry trends. The current blog series is titled "Let's Challenge the Force-Placed Insurance Business Model."

According to Jim Gilpin, COO of Miniter Group:

"We are excited to launch our new website. We have a wide range of posts describing how to manage GAP claims to explaining the intricacies of the latest flood regulations. We plan to continue developing our Complete Guides and other posts to further educate bankers on how to use lender insurance products."

Miniter Group is gaining market share as a provider of collateral risk transfer solutions to the lending industry, providing services to over 700 banks and credit unions in all 50 states. Miniter Group's products include Force-Placed Insurance, Lender-Placed Flood Insurance, Mortage Impairment Insurance, REO Hazard and Liability, VSI Insurance, CPI Insurance, and Borrower-CentricSM Insurance Tracking.

Miniter Group's Borrower-CentricSM software development team continues to revolutionize insurance tracking for small to mid-sized lenders by delivering on great ideas recommended by our customers.

We invite you to call us at 1-800-MINITER or visit us on the web at www.miniter.com.

Media Contact:

James Gilpin

Chief Operating Officer

Miniter Group

781-982-3100

230916@email4pr.com

www.miniter.com

