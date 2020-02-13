[December 10, 2019] New Insights for Researchers Looking to Synchronize Eye Tracking Data

GOLETA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOPAC Systems, Inc. now offers of a new eye tracking solution with stimulus presentation that integrates physiology data with eye tracking data. The Remote, Screen-based Eye Tracking Bar hardware and software allows researchers to present stimuli and collect eye tracking data combined with physiology data in a single interface.

Researchers can now correlate standard eye tracking metrics such as gaze position, dwell time, blink rate, and pupil size with physiology data such as Heart Rate, EMG, EDA/GSR, and SCR/SCL. By viewing synchronized data in one interface, researchers can more easily develop meaningful insights in their scientific experiments. The new non-contact Eye Tracking Bar comes in two sizes and multiple frequency options for enhanced resolution—40 Hz, 60 Hz, 120 Hz and 200 Hz. The dark pupil technology enables real-time eye tracking on any computer screen. The flexible system uses an infrared camera and provides its own light source, enabling it to work in dfferent lighting conditions—outside sunny, inside a vehicle, inside a dark room, even in complete darkness. The large head motion box allows subjects to move their heads more freely than if they are tethered to a device.



Eye tracking metrics include Gaze Path, Gaze Plot, Heat Map, Attention Map, User-defined Areas of Interest (AOI), Scarf Plot, String Plot, Pie Chart, and Key Performance Indicator (KPI) metrics. Physiology data can include all signals recorded with BIOPAC’s AcqKnowledge software, including ECG, EDA, EMG, SCR, SCL, BP, PULSE, RESP—up to 16 input channels per MP160 Data Acquisition Unit. "Eye tracking is an important metric for certain types of research—including psychophysiology, ergonomics, user experience, design, product development, and market research,” said BIOPAC CEO Frazer Findlay. “The ability to view eye tracking and physiology data in one interface will increase the efficiency of research and allow researchers to expand their scientific study.”

More information on BIOPAC’s Eye Tracking System can be found on the BIOPAC website. About BIOPAC Systems BIOPAC was founded in 1985 and is recognized around the world as a premier choice for life science hardware and software. Worldwide, over 99% of the top 100 universities and Global Fortune 500 companies rely on BIOPAC for their life science research and teaching system needs. BIOPAC makes high-quality scientific tools for physiology measurement and interpretation. BIOPAC solutions range from educational solutions to cutting-edge devices for use in lab, real world, and virtual reality research environments. For more information on BIOPAC products, visit www.biopac.com. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f4910df-8827-4c8e-808d-1c97165d515c Contact: Brenda Dentinger Marketing Manager BIOPAC Systems, Inc. brendad@biopac.com

