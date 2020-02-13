[December 10, 2019] New Apple Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR Now Available for Pre-Order at B&H

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo would like to share the news that Apple's redesigned MAC Pro and Pro Display XDR are now available for order. In addition to the computer and display, Apple has made various accessories and upgrades that can be purchased, including the advanced modules for improved graphics and performance. The Late 2019 edition of the Mac Pro goes back to one of its most popular tower designs, though with modern flair and modularity. A lattice pattern and redesigned thermal architecture help maximize performance, while multiple slots and ports ensure upgradability later on, as your demands change. These changes make a lot of sense to professionals looking for a long-term workstation solution. Apple Mac Pro

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1507710-REG/apple_mac_pro_late_2019.html Key Features 3.5 GHz Intel Xeon W Eight-Core

32GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 ECC RAM

AMD Radeon Pro 580X GPU (8GB GDDR5)

256GB of PCIe M.2 SSD Storage As for configurations, the Mac Pro offers plenty of options. For the base model, users are looking at a 3.5 GHz Intel® Xeon™ W 8-Core processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.0 GHz. This comes along with 32GB DDR4 ECC memory, at least 256GB SSD, and a 1.4kW power supply to keep everything running smoothly. For expansion, the Mac Pro offers 12 DIMM slots for memory, eight PCIe slots of varying sizes and speeds, and plenty of Thunderbolt™ 3 and USB inputs. There is a great deal to configure, however, because it can max out with a 2.5 GHz Intel® Xeon™ W 28-Core processor with 4.4 GHz Turbo Boost, 1.5TB of DDR4 ECC memory, two MPX modules each packing two Vega II GPUs, an Afterburner card for ProRes and ProRes RAW acceleration, and two 2TB SSDs. This is a machine that will handle nearly anything you could pssibly want to throw at it.



See All New Apple Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR options:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/mac-pro/ci/44724 This computer is no all-in-one, so you'll need a display. Apple is jumping back in the game with the incredible Pro Display XDR. A 32" Retina 6K screen is what your find with true 10-bit color, P3 wide gamut support, a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. This is a true HDR display, suitable for professional editing applications. It is also available with either a standard gloss or a nano-texture matte display. Don't forget to pick up the Pro Stand or a VESA Mount Adapter.

Apple 32" Pro Display XDR 16:9 Retina 6K HDR IPS Display (Standard Glass)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1527824-REG/apple_32_pro_display_xdr.html Key Features In-Plane Switching (IPS) Panel

Thunderbolt 3 Input

6016 x 3384 6K Resolution

Resolution 1,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio Finding a configuration that works for you, or even determining whether or not the Mac Pro is the right choice, can be tough. This is why B&H has put together a dedicated page with tons of information about the Mac Pro, including articles about the Pro Display XDR, specifically for creatives of different professions. Stop by to learn more about Apple's latest workstation and please visit B&H to order your own!

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/? View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-apple-mac-pro-and-pro-display-xdr-now-available-for-pre-order-at-bh-300972590.html SOURCE B&H Photo Video Pro-Audio

