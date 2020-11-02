[December 09, 2019] New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) Receives U.S. Department of Labor Approval to Offer the First Registered Industrial Manufacturing Production Technician (CNC) Apprenticeship Program in the State

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Labor to offer the first registered Industrial Manufacturing Production Technician (CNC) Apprenticeship Program in the State of New Jersey through the NJMEP Pro-Action Education Network™. "NJMEP developed an innovative, nationally approved Computer Numerical Control (CNC) program that is discovering—and then delivering—exactly what skilled workers are looking for in today's career opportunities," said Patricia Moran, Director of Apprenticeships, NJMEP. "Skilled machinists are the lifeblood for manufacturers but the local labor pool of skilled workers has been tight." "There is a huge need for skilled machinists," John W. Kennedy, Ph.D, CEO, NJMEP explains. "This is an investment for both the individual and the company and a great opportunity for students to obtain an education without incurring student debt while gaining a successful career foothold in manufacturing." For those apprentices in the CNC apprenticeship program, they will earn while learning. The breakdown of the 1.5-year program for the participants: 3,000 hours of paid, on-the-job training and classroom training hours

Based on the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) Production Technician Certification that NJMEP already offers

Focuses on the foundational production education with more emphasis on CNC technology and CNC lab time

Program content cnsist of: Print Reading, Measurement and Industrial Math, CNC Milling Setup Operations and Programming, Machining Process, CNC Lathe Setup, Operations, and Programming

No educational costs for the student



3,000 hours of bonified work experience

Earning a good wage with benefits

Nationally certified credentials

No student debt Today's machinists must understand computer code to operate the high-tech generation of CNC machines which cut and sculpt manufacturing materials, encompassing everything from metal to plastic – skills that once were accomplished by hand.

"The job options are virtually limitless," Kennedy said, adding that machinists are needed in aerospace, medical, energy, and other industries. And, Kennedy said that STEM program students could use the apprenticeship as a stepping-stone to further their education and become an engineer. The Pro-Action Education Network™ includes US-DOL approved apprenticeship programs (Technical Sales, Industrial Manufacturing Production Technician, Food Production Technician and Logistics Technician), Train-the-Mentor, on the job training, and career advancement training; as well as the Food Training programs that have received national support from National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST-MEP). The National NIST-MEP Network alone provides a 14.4:1 Return on Investment nationally and 15.3:1 in New Jersey. NJMEP's apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs approved by the U.S DOL provide employer-driven training to create a more productive, highly skilled workforce for employers and help reduce employee turnover. The programs provide job seekers with increased skills, and a nationally recognized credential to support future career advancement and increased wages. About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $4.16 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-manufacturing-extension-program-inc-njmep-receives-us-department-of-labor-approval-to-offer-the-first-registered-industrial-manufacturing-production-technician-cnc-apprenticeship-program-in-the-state-300971361.html SOURCE New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program

