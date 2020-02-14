[December 09, 2019] New Partner Platform From Optimal IdM Includes Multi-Tenant Support

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of SaaS-delivered Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, has announced the release of The OptimalCloud™ Partner Platform.

The OptimalCloud Partner Platform, designed specifically for partners and system integrators, will include all of features and benefits associated with The OptimalCloud as well as multi-tenant support and the ability to white label user interfaces. Partners will be able to create new tenants for their customers via a web portal allowing them to on-board new customers themselves. The OptimalCloud Partner Platform will include the following: Administration and Management API – This user management API is built for multi-tenant administrative access. Partners and system integrators can brand their user interface (UI) and manage their own onboarding process by allowing users to add relying parties and make changes without going through a ticketing system.





– This user management API is built for multi-tenant administrative access. Partners and system integrators can brand their user interface (UI) and manage their own onboarding process by allowing users to add relying parties and make changes without going through a ticketing system. Authorization API - This API allows users to embed authorization calls within their application and delegate authorization decisions to the rules engine within The OptimalCloud. By creating and managing rules through The OptimalCloud Partner Platform UI, business logic is put back into the hands of buiness owners.







- This API allows users to embed authorization calls within their application and delegate authorization decisions to the rules engine within The OptimalCloud. By creating and managing rules through The OptimalCloud Partner Platform UI, business logic is put back into the hands of buiness owners. Session Management API – With the proper administrative rights, this API allows users to turn off a user session from another system, reducing repetitive logins and improving reporting metrics. “We are very excited about The OptimalCloud Partner Platform and the doors it will open for the growth of our company,” said Larry Aucoin, Managing Partner and CTO at Optimal IdM. “Since the company was founded, we have successfully expanded our offerings without taking venture capital funding, instead reinvesting profits into R&D and bringing best-of-breed solutions to the market.” “As one of the few IDaaS vendors to offer all three APIs - administration and management, authorization, and session management - we provide a unique solution for partners,” said Jeff Bohren, Chief Software Engineer at Optimal IdM. “They can leverage the partner platform to meet the identity and access management needs of their customers.”

About The OptimalCloud

The OptimalCloud provides universal SSO, federation brokering, multifactor authentication services, authorization enforcement, audit and reporting services. The OptimalCloud is currently integrated with more than 7,000 applications and more are added every day. It can be combined with the exclusive power of The Optimal IdM Virtual Directory to solve today’s unique identity, cybersecurity, regulatory and compliancy issues. About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM offers its solutions as a managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies all over the world. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception. Optimal IdM has been named to the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, PCMag’s 2019 Best IAM Solutions list and received the 2019 CODiE Award for Best Identity & Access Security Solution. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information. Optimal IdM Contact: Matt Pitchford 317-460-0250 matt.pitchford@optimalidm.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]