[December 05, 2019] New AI-Powered Hearing App 'HeardThat' to Rise Above the Noise at CES 2020

Singular Hearing, a technology developer of progressive audio solutions, will unveil its AI-powered hearing app, HeardThat, at CES (News - Alert) 2020 in booth 31504 in Eureka Park. Harnessing the power of machine learning, HeardThat turns a smartphone into a futuristic hearing assistant, tuning out background noise to enable individuals with hearing loss to hear speech more clearly, allowing them to engage in conversations they would otherwise have trouble hearing (view HeardThat App video https://youtu.be/xJ0oNlP8VgA). A global epidemic, more than 466 million people worldwide are affected by some degree of hearing loss, and this staggering number is rapidly increasing. "Often the first step in helping people with a hearing problem is an in-ear hearing aid. However, the weakness of even the most sophisticated hearing aids is the challenge of separating speech from background noise. Hearing aids tend to amplify all sound, making it difficult to have one-on-one or group conversations in a noisy environment. It can be frustrating enough that a person with hearing loss may even avoid a social outing or public place," states Bruce Sharpe, Founder and CEO Singular Hearing. "Machine learning gives us the unique power and flexibility to solve this long-standing problem. We are passionate about putting it to use through HeardThat and providing new options for the millions of families, friends, and colleagues who suffer from hearing loss." HeardThat utilizes advanced machine learning machine algorithms to separate speech from noise. It listensto the noisy environment and delivers denoised speech, to the individual's Bluetooth-enabled hearing aid or other listening devices via their smartphone. Sharpe concludes, "Machine learning algorithms require too much processing power to run on hearing aids or other small devices. By leveraging the smartphone, our HeardThat App is freed from hardware constraints and so can do much more. And because it is an agile and flexible software solution, HeardThat can be quickly and continually improved upon."



HeardThat, a new generation of software hearing assistive solutions will be available in Q1, 2020 on Android (News - Alert) and iOS. Experience HeardThat in Person at CES 2020

A perfect setting to test the groundbreaking HeardThat app, Singular Hearing invites CES 2020 attendees to experience a moment away from the noise while still being right in the middle of the show floor in Eureka Park at booth 31504.

CES Registered Press can email Janice Dolan (janice@zazilmediagroup.com) to schedule a private demo and briefing with HeardThat Founder Bruce Sharpe. For more information about HeardThat, please visit www.heardthatapp.com. About Singular Hearing

At Singular Hearing, we are passionate about solving real problems in new ways. We have deep expertise in machine learning, audio, and speech processing and are using that to create innovative products to help people hear better. Our first product, HeardThat, turns your smartphone into a sophisticated hearing assistive device that brings out the conversation in noisy social situations. Follow HeardThat on social media @: Instagram: @HeardThatApp https://www.instagram.com/heardthatapp/

Twitter (News - Alert) : @HeardThatApp https://twitter.com/heardthatapp

Facebook (News - Alert) : @HeardThatApp https://www.facebook.com/heardthatapp

LinkedIn (News - Alert) : HeardThat https://www.linkedin.com/company/heardthatapp Singular Hearing is a subsidiary of Singular Software, and is located in the beautiful city of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005592/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]