New Partnership with By Light Advances Security of pCare's Patient Experience Solution

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- pCare™ has entered a new partnership with By Light Professional IT Services, a leading provider of IT and cybersecurity services to both the commercial and federal markets worldwide. By Light brings to the partnership deep experience with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD), working with their health systems to collect, secure, and track the health services provided to active service members, retired veterans and their families. "One of the most significant and persistent pain points in health information management is data security that reliably protects the privacy of patients. Those shortcomings have created a chasm in trust with patients and families," said Dave Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at pCare. "Integrating By Light's expertise in electronic health record integrity and security gives pCare's client health systems a powerful new tool in closing that chasm and creating a safe, secure and holistic suite of patient experience tools." According to the HIPAA Journal's analysis of statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights (OCR), 365 health data breaches occurred in 2018 and since 2009, nearly 200 million healthcare records have been breached, affecting more than 59 percent of the population of the U.S. pCare's open API interactive patient care platform will enable rapid integration of By Light's full range of data security products and services, including: Program management, strategy, enterprise architecture and planning support

Cybersecurity

Independent verification and validation

Operations and maintenance

Systems and software engineering

Customer training This newly established partnership leverages EmberSec, By Light's advanced cybersecurity services and solutions team, to deliver advanced technical cybersecurity services in support of the company's patient experience and digital rounding solution. This partnership will improve pCare's ability to complete the HITRUST certification process, furthering the company's commitment to offer health system customers the additional assurance of pCare's compliance with Common Security Framework (CSF) standards for creating, accessing, storing, or exchanging health data.



"Supporting the agencies that take care of our nation's active duty service members and veterans with an accessible and secure information landscape has been at the core of By Light's mission for nearly 20 years," said Robert Donahue, CEO of By Light. "There's no better way to expand our impact than to partner with pCare and integrate our tools and services into a patient experience platform that's designed to see the whole picture for each individual patient." By Light provides proven cybersecurity expertise, offering clients actionable, repeatable and sustainable processes that integrate with day-to-day operations. The company has grown substantially in recent years both organically and through strategic acquisitions of several key-IT Solution providers, including Phacil, Inc., AXOM Technologies, Metova Federal, and Cole Engineering. The company supports a wide variety of Federal DoD and commercial agencies including Cybercomand; CENTCOM; SOCOM; JFHQ DODIN; DISA; DoS; VA and many others. By Light was recently awarded by the Department of Veterans Affairs a 5-year contract valued at over $100M to support Identity and Access Management Program Support Services.

About pCare™

pCare's interactive patient experience solution helps healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum. The pCare open platform integrates with existing EHR/EMR systems, patient portals, and mobile health applications to connect patients, families and caregivers. Recognized by KLAS as the quality leader in the interactive patient systems category, pCare is the partner leading healthcare organizations trust to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and financial performance. Connect with pCare now. Follow pCare on Twitter @pCarebyTVRC and TVR Communications on LinkedIn. About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in Mclean, VA is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 certified systems integrator that provides secure-turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in Defense and government agencies. By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate best commercial practices for government, commercial, and international customers. For more information, please visit www.bylight.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-partnership-with-by-light-advances-security-of-pcares-patient-experience-solution-300969572.html SOURCE pCare

