New Survey Reveals 85% of Americans Won't Buy from a Company with a Poorly Designed Website

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of 1,500 Americans examines whether or not they would buy from a company with a poorly designed website. The survey was commissioned by IronMonk, a leading full-service digital marketing agency based in New York City. Survey Question & Findings The survey asked 1,500 Americans the following question: Would you buy from a company that has a poorly designed, hard to navigate or outdated website? No.

Yes. According to the findings of the survey, 85.8% of all respondents indicated that they wouldn't buy from a company that has a poorly designed, hard to navigate or outdated website. Interestingly, when demographic filters were applied to the results specifically targeting females, the percentage skyrocketed to 90.1%. In addition, the age bracket with the highest percentage of respondents who indicated "No", was females between the ages of 18 and 24, at an astounding 92.6%. Based upon the results of the survey coupled with research into consumer motivation online, trustworthiness is the key element that determines if a visitor to a company website will likely follow through with a purchase. Consumers use their intuition when making online purchasing decisions. If a company owns a website that makes vsitors feel safe and comfortable, with clear prompts and relevant content, they are far more inclined to follow through with purchases. Professional quality web design is utterly imperative in forming the effectiveness and legitimacy of a company's online presence.



"The results of this survey are really interesting, but definitely aren't surprising. For companies to succeed and flourish online, good website design is absolutely critical. First impressions are everything, especially when it comes to the opinions that users will formulate about a company and brand when they visit a website," explained Amine Rahal, founder of IronMonk. Conversely, 14.2% of respondents to the survey indicated that the quality of a company's website had no bearing on their purchasing decisions. Curiously, when demographic filters were applied to the results targeting only males, the percentage increased to 18.8%. Additionally, 21.9% of males 65+ selected this response. Of all female survey participants, 9.9% stated that they would make a purchase from a company with a bad-quality website.

The resounding conclusion of the survey, is that given the astronomical number of company websites for American consumers to choose from, a business must own a well-designed website to stand out from the competition and succeed.

