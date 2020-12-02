ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
News Corp to Participate in UBS Global TMT Conference
[December 04, 2019]

News Corp to Participate in UBS Global TMT Conference


News Corp (News - Alert) announced today that Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations Michael Florin will participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, to be held in New York, NY. The session will begin at 11:30 a.m. EST.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/. A repay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.



About News Corporation

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, subscription video services in Australia, book publishing and digital real estate services. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: www.newscorp.com.



