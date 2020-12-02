ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV Space IT Bridge
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN VIRTUAL OFFICE SOFTWARE LICENSING MANAGEMENT
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Wave Esports Announces Closing of Talon Investment
[December 04, 2019]

New Wave Esports Announces Closing of Talon Investment


TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - NEW WAVE ESPORTS CORP. (the "Company") (CSE: NWES), is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced strategic investment (the "Investment") in Talon Esports Limited ("Talon").

The Investment involved the purchase of 681,818 common shares in the capital of Talon (the "Talon Shares") at a price of US$0.44 per span >Talon Share , for an aggregate investment amount of US$300,000, which represents approximately 6.5% of issued and outstanding Talon Shares, on an undiluted basis.   The Talon Shares form a portion of the overall holdings of the Company in Talon, in addition to 681,818 incentive options for advisory services exercisable into Talon Shares at an exercise price of US$0.44 per Talon Share until May 13, 2021.



For additional information with respect to each of the Investment and the business of Talon, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 18, 2019.

SOURCE New Wave Esports



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]





Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2019 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy