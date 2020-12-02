[December 04, 2019] New Data Center Elevates ReposiTrak's Information Technology

ReposiTrak Inc., the industry leader in solutions for out-of-stock replenishment, sourcing, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, has moved its data center operations from Salt Lake City to a new facility in Las Vegas to enhance security and provide additional capacity for anticipated growth. The ReposiTrak/Park City Group infrastructure is now hosted in a Tier 5 Platinum Data Center managed by Switch, a company that designs, builds, and operates advanced data facilities. A Tier 5 designation is the highest data center rating from the Telecommunications Industry Association (News - Alert) . The new data center provides enhanced security and uses renewable energy with standby power for continuous runtime. The center improves IT performance to ReposiTrak customers, and features the physical separation and isolation of customer data in a private cloud. "Our customers can expect to see a doubling of performance," explained Jozef Jamrich, CTO of ReposiTrak. "That will result in faster data exchange and quicker responses when users access our applications." The Las Vegas facility equips ReposiTrak with the extra IT capacity to spport the company's anticipated growth as a provider of solutions for out-of-stock management, compliance management and finding compliant suppliers. The Salt Lake City data center will be retained as a backup location for disaster recovery.



"We are making a substantial investment in this new center to maintain our leadership position in providing solutions for managing compliance, fixing out-of-stocks, and finding complaint suppliers," said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. "This ensures our customer's data security while at the same time gives us the IT performance and capacity required to serve our customers now and in the future." The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak® Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (" SaaS (News - Alert) ") provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak is The Speed Retail Platform, with three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005183/en/

