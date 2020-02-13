[December 04, 2019] New Veeva OpenData Explorer Provides Online Access to Real-time HCP, HCO, Affiliation, and Compliance Data

Life sciences companies want the freedom to use their customer reference data in the way that best meets their business needs. To give the industry even greater flexibility and choice in how they use their data, Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced Veeva OpenData Explorer and Veeva OpenData API. Veeva OpenData Explorer is a new web-based portal to access approximately 16 million healthcare professionals (HCPs), healthcare organizations (HCOs), and their affiliations spanning 34 countries. The open API simplifies integration of Veeva OpenData with third-party applications and services so companies can leverage their customer data where they need it. With these latest innovations, Veeva is giving customers greater choice in how they use Veeva OpenData and making it even easier to access accurate customer data. "For decades life sciences companies have been forced to deal with burdensome third-party agreements (TPAs) that restrict how they can use their data," said Rebecca Silver, general manager of Veeva OpenData. "Our open approach is eliminating the data restrictions that have historically held the industry back. Customers can use Veeva OpenData the way that works best for them and with the software and data products that meet their business needs." Veeva OpenData Explorer gives headquarters users the option to access comprehensive customer data through a web-based portal. Customers can login to view their customer data regardless of the master data management (MDM) or CRM system they use. Now business functions such as compliance, sales, and commercial operations can quickly check all active HCP and HCOs in real-time online and have full visibility across all Veeva OpenData regions. With the new open API, it is easier to integrate customer data in Veeva OpenData with third-party cloud software such as MDM systems, CRM applications, alignment tools, transparency masters, and sample fulfillment systems. Data syncs automatically so teams can access real-time data across all their systems. This open approach gives companies the freedom to use their customer data without the typical data restrictions imposed by the current legacy data provider. Veeva OpenData delivers accurate data faster for better customer engagement and sales execution. Data stewards keep data such as physician addresses and specialty areas current and continually up-to-date, validating data change requests in hours versus the industry average of 10 or more days. Customers can be cofident that they are working with the right customer data in Veeva OpenData or their third-party systems.



In other news today, Veeva announced new innovations that give business users greater flexibility in Veeva CRM, including Salesforce Lightning Business Apps for Veeva CRM and Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes. Read today's Veeva CRM press release to learn more. Veeva OpenData Explorer is planned for global availability in early 2020. Veeva OpenData API is planned for availability in summer 2020.

About Veeva Systems Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 800 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

