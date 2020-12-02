ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV Space IT Bridge
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN VIRTUAL OFFICE SOFTWARE LICENSING MANAGEMENT
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New York's Famous Woolworth Building gets Mobilitie 5G
[December 04, 2019]

New York's Famous Woolworth Building gets Mobilitie 5G


NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilitie, the nation's leader in wireless infrastructure, is bringing 5G capability to The Woolworth Building, National Historic Landmark and neo-gothic jewel of Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. Over a century old, the Woolworth Building symbolizes the rich history and fortitude of lower Manhattan while continuing to offer a contemporary, premium experience for its tenants and visitors. The landmark property selected Mobilitie to design and deploy a custom wireless network so anyone entering can enjoy uninterrupted mobile coverage throughout the 792ft high-rise building. Today, the lower 28 floors remain offices while floors 29 and above have been transformed into luxury residences; and all will experience high-speed 5G connectivity.

The historic Woolworth Building on a brisk winter day.

As the nation's largest private wireless infrastructure firm, Mobilitie brings unrivaled experience in deploying and managing the most complex and challenging wireless infrastructure projects in the nation. Property owners continuously choose Mobilitie for its reliability, innovation and its devotion to its collaborative approach. Mobilitie works closely with ownership to design and build a system that meets and exceeds the particular neds of the property's management and tenants.



"Mobilitie is proud to partner with one of the most iconic buildings in New York City.  We are confident that the enhanced wireless coverage will provide an improved in building experience for tenants and visitors," said Phil Rea, Director of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie. 

Mobilitie is deploying a neutral-host wireless network, so connectivity at the Woolworth Building will be available for all major carriers. For more information on in-building wireless solutions and how Mobilitie can help you, visit mobilitie.com or contact us at solutions@mobilitie.com.


About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

 

The spectacular lobby of the Woolworth Building.

Mobilitie (PRNewsfoto/Mobilitie)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-yorks-famous-woolworth-building-gets-mobilitie-5g-300969042.html

SOURCE Mobilitie


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]





Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2019 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy