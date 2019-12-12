[December 03, 2019] New Relic to Host Investor Day on December 12, 2019

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, today announced that it will be hosting an Investor Day in New York on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Members of the company's management team will host a series of presentations beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast as well as the presentation materials will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com/. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location. Space for the event is limited and pre-registration is required. For additional information on the event, please contact investor relations at IR@newrelic.com. About New Relic New Relic is the indstry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world's best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world's software run at newrelic.com.



New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005993/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]