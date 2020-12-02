ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New York Metro Superlawyer, Lynda J. Grant, Investigates AVX For Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty
[December 03, 2019]

Lynda J. Grant, an attorney with over 30 years of experience representing wronged shareholders and consumers and a New York Metro Superlawyer, announces that TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims against AVX Corporation ("AVX")(AVX: NYSE) and its directors.

On about November 27, 2019, Kyocera (News - Alert) Corporation ("Kyocera") announced that it made a proposal to the AVX special committee to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of AVX tat it does not already own for $19.50. Kyocera owns about 72% of AVX's (News - Alert) outstanding shares, and controls AVX.



TheGrantLawFirm is presently investigating whether the potential transaction is fair and whether any steps taken by the board violates their fiduciary duties. If you are a shareholder of AVX and would like additional information regarding this matter, please contact Lynda J. Grant at 212-292-4441 or lgrant@grantfirm.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING



