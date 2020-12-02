New York Metro Superlawyer, Lynda J. Grant, Investigates AVX For Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

Lynda J. Grant, an attorney with over 30 years of experience representing wronged shareholders and consumers and a New York Metro Superlawyer, announces that TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims against AVX Corporation ("AVX")(AVX: NYSE) and its directors.

On about November 27, 2019, Kyocera (News - Alert) Corporation ("Kyocera") announced that it made a proposal to the AVX special committee to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of AVX tat it does not already own for $19.50. Kyocera owns about 72% of AVX's (News - Alert) outstanding shares, and controls AVX.







TheGrantLawFirm is presently investigating whether the potential transaction is fair and whether any steps taken by the board violates their fiduciary duties. If you are a shareholder of AVX and would like additional information regarding this matter, please contact Lynda J. Grant at 212-292-4441 or lgrant@grantfirm.com.

