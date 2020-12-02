[December 03, 2019] New Research Finds Latest Accounting Regulations Are Significantly Driving Up Audit Costs

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of close management software created by accountants for accountants to close the books faster and more accurately, today announced the results of a just released survey entitled “The Ugliness of the Audit.” The study, based on feedback from more than 200 financial audit stakeholders, clearly demonstrates that audits are becoming significantly more costly and burdensome for companies of all sizes and the situation is not expected to improve in the next two years. It is important to note that these cost increases are driven primarily by changing accounting rules and regulations such as ASC 606.

“The audit is an essential part of the accounting process, but it is abundantly clear that the process has become overly taxing and expensive for companies of all sizes,” said Diane Hagglund, senior research analyst at Dimensional Research. “As audits become increasingly painful and burdensome, it is driving demand for innovative software solutions that help mitigate this pain by delivering a level of sanity into the process.” Key findings in the report include: Audit costs are rapidly growing - Audits are becoming increasingly expensive for organizations of all sizes, with over half of finance teams (53%) reporting substantial increases in audit costs in the past two years, driven primarily (64%) by new accounting regulations. The vast majority (81%) of companies that have adopted ASC 606 in their audit procedures report that it has negatively impacted their audit, increasing the cost and time to complete it and adding additional stress and frustration to the process. Ninety percent (90%) expect audit costs to further increase in the next two years and more than half (55%) of large companies (over 1,000 employees) have annual audit fees of more than $250,000.

Financial software improves the audit process - Close management software is providing improvements to the audit process for 91% of the finance teams that use it, and they are less likely to expect significant increases in the cost of their audit in the future. Eighty-nine percent (89%) of those surveyed indicated they would benefit from additional software capabilities, commonly found in close management, during their audit.



The survey was conducted by Dimensional Research, on behalf of FloQast, in November 2019. A total of 203 accounting and finance professionals participated in the survey, all of whom were directly responsible for activities and outcomes of year-end financial audits. The purpose of the survey was to gauge finance and accounting professionals’ opinions of and experiences with the annual audit process, particularly in the light of the adoption of new accounting regulations such as ASC 606 and 842. About Dimensional Research

Dimensional Research® provides practical market research to help technology companies make their customers more successful. Our researchers are experts in the way technology organizations operate to meet the needs of their business stakeholders. We partner with our clients to deliver actionable information that reduces risks, increases customer satisfaction, and improves business results. For more information, visit dimensionalresearch.com. About FloQast

FloQast is close management software, created by accountants for accountants to close faster and more accurately. On average, accounting teams who rely on FloQast close three days faster. Seamlessly integrated with ERPs and leveraging existing checklists and Excel, FloQast provides a single place to manage the month-end close and gives everyone visibility. The cloud-based software is trusted by more than 750 accounting departments, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors. To learn more, visit www.floqast.com and join the conversation on Twitter at @floqast. *inactive Rebecca Mettler

