[December 03, 2019] New Zebra Warehouse Solution Increases Worker Productivity Up to 24 Percent

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced intuitive warehouse offerings designed to optimize workflows, maximize productivity in the warehouse and improve employee onboarding. Offering a modern user experience that leverages Zebra's Android (News - Alert) ™-based mobile computers and innovative optional accessories like the new enterprise-class HD4000 head-mounted display, Zebra FulfillmentEdge™ transforms existing warehouse management systems (WMS) by enabling real-time dynamic workflows and routing mobile workers for picking, packing and put-away - without costly and risky upgrades or backend changes. Zebra also introduced the new single-finger RS5100 wireless ring scanner, providing mobile workers with an ultra-light hands-free scanning option for increased productivity in industrial environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005012/en/ New Zebra warehouse solution increases worker productivity up to 24 percent (Photo: Business Wire) According to Zebra's recent 2024 Warehousing Vision Study, IT and operational decision makers are already taking steps to upgrade their facilities and WMS platforms. Findings show that 54 percent of surveyed organizations plan to implement full-featured WMS and mobile worker execution systems by 2024. FulfillmentEdge integrates existing real-time WMS data with real-time location information, providing visibility into the location of workers, inventory and material handling assets. The solution then analyzes the information and creates real-time workflows delivered as electronic tasks that can contain visual directions to the next pick location and photos of the item to ensure picking accuracy. Now, one worker can simultaneously pick multiple orders, enabling businesses to dramatically increase order fulfillment times and boost worker productivity up to 24 percent.



"The on-demand economy is placing pressure on warehouse operations to quickly fulfill more orders than ever before, requiring a highly productive and efficient workforce," said Joe White, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies (News - Alert) . "Zebra's intuitive FulfillmentEdge software and optional HD4000 head-mounted display provide mobile workers with clear, step-by-step instructions that reduce training time by 90 percent to allow near-instant onboarding while decision makers benefit from the real-time insights and analytics that enable better data-driven decisions." Zebra's 2024 Warehousing Vision Study also found that 62 percent of companies say they plan to add or upgrade to wearable computers, such as smart watches, smart glasses or hip-mounted devices. Zebra's first enterprise-class, head-mounted display is lightweight for hands-free and heads-up, directed-action workflows that increase task efficiency and accuracy by overlaying contextual information such as shelf location and layout, pick quantity, remaining picks and bin sorting information within each worker's field of vision.

The rugged, monocular HD4000 head-mounted display is an optional accessory for select mobile computers capable of running the FulfillmentEdge solution. It tethers via USB, providing all-day power and increased productivity to warehouse, manufacturing and field service workers who can benefit from hands-free, directed-action workflows. Zebra also announced the rugged, single-finger RS5100 Bluetooth® ring scanner that helps improve worker productivity by freeing up workers' hands for inventory management, picking, packing and sorting applications in industrial environments. Zebra's smallest and lightest ring scanner offers a long battery life and features a single-sided- or double-trigger to enable workers to use gloves or bare hands for all-day comfort. It also supports NFC tap-to-pair with most Zebra enterprise-class Bluetooth-enabled mobile devices and offers high-performance 1D/2D omnidirectional scanning to maximize worker productivity. KEY TAKEAWAYS Zebra FulfillmentEdge modernizes warehouse management systems by optimizing workflows, maximizing worker productivity and improving employee onboarding without costly and risky upgrades or backend changes that could disrupt operations.

Using Zebra's solution, a single worker can be directed to pick multiple orders and put away incoming shipments and returned items - all in a single trip through the warehouse - enabling businesses to pick up to 24 percent more orders per day without adding staff.

Companies can almost instantly onboard new employees and reduce training time up to 90 percent with this Zebra solution.

The rugged HD4000 is Zebra's first enterprise-class, head-mounted display for hands-free, directed-action workflows that increases task efficiency and accuracy by overlaying contextual information within each worker's field of view.

Zebra also introduces the new lightweight, rugged RS5100 Bluetooth ring scanner, offering maximum comfort and ease-of-use to improve worker productivity across a variety of applications. ABOUT ZEBRA Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for the last four years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in our Your Edge blog and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Zebra Technologies Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005012/en/

