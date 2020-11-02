ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV Space IT Bridge
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN VIRTUAL OFFICE SOFTWARE LICENSING MANAGEMENT
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Technology Using Predictive Models to Create Highly Tailored Plans for Infrastructure Maintenance Management
[December 01, 2019]

New Technology Using Predictive Models to Create Highly Tailored Plans for Infrastructure Maintenance Management


Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503), Tokyo Institute of Technology and Kagoshima University announced today a basic technology that roadway and railway administrators will use to prepare highly tailored long-term maintenance and management plans for infrastructure. The technology is now being refined in cooperation with the city of Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture, where a verification test began this month targeting bridges managed by the city. Going forward, tests involving a variety of bridges in Satsumasendai will be conducted to improve the accuacy of the technology. Application in other regions of Japan and for other types of infrastructure also is planned.



The technology was announced today at a conference being held by the Japan Society of Civil Engineers in Japan to present research and hold discussions regarding the challenges of construction management.

Key Features


1) Deterioration-rate model focuses on type of damage to predict infrastructure repair needs

Based on data and inspections of 538 bridges in Satsumasendai, a unique model is being refined to predict the rate of deterioration in concrete bridges, focusing on types of damage that have the greatest impact, such as cracks, concrete delamination and rebar exposure. The model identifies infrastructure degradation at an early stage and predicts when infrastructure will need to be repaired (Fig. 2).

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]





Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2019 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy