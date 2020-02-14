[November 28, 2019] New LAA technology rolled out for Montréal's scientific community and start-ups

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron and the partners in the Open-Air Laboratory for Smart Living – LabVI (Videotron, Ericsson, École de Technologie Supérieure, Quartier de l'innovation) are pleased to announce the commissioning of License Assisted Access (LAA) technology at Marché Atwater, in the heart of the Quartier de l'innovation. The move is another major step in the creation of a supportive environment for the development of innovative new applications and services. Videotron and Ericsson are behind the deployment of the new system, which combines the LTE-Advanced protocol and Wi-Fi frequencies. It supports very high continuous throughputs with peak speeds of more than 600 mbps, in tandem with the conventional cellular network. The LAA network is part of the LabVI ecosystem that gives the scientific community, small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups an opportunity to test new technologies that will improve the lives of Montrealers. Quotes "The technology we're now rolling out for LabVI lets the scientific community and start-ups test actual applications and projects uder optimal conditions on a high-speed network. It's another demonstration of Videotron's forward-looking stance."



– Serge Legris, Vice President and Chief Technology Planning Officer, Videotron "LAA is a key component of LTE's continued evolution, delivering a performance boost for mobile users. Ericsson is pleased to join with Videotron to demonstrate significantly improved download speeds and an enhanced user experience in the Marché Atwater area through the combination of licensed and unlicensed spectrum."

– David Everingham, Chief Technology Officer, Ericsson Canada About the Open-Air Laboratory for Smart Living

In 2016, Videotron created Canada's first open-air smart living laboratory, in collaboration with Ericsson, École de technologie supérieure and the Quartier de l'innovation de Montréal (QI). The facility, located in the heart of the QI, is designed for field-testing under real-life conditions of concrete technological applications with the potential to improve and simplify Quebecers' lives. The unique partnership brings together in one vast test site the knowledge, expertise and technology to implement various components of smart living, including 5G technology and the Internet of Things. The Laboratory is a model of collaboration in which the community, academe, industry and the municipal administration work together to help make Montréal a leader in the next technological revolution. It is recognized by the Government of Québec as a Centre of Excellence for Next-Generation Evolved Network and Internet of Things. The Centres of Excellence promote the development of promising technologies in Québec's ICT sector to help drive the creation and commercialization of digital business solutions and accelerate the growth of SMEs and start-ups in these fields. For more information, visit LabVI.ca SOURCE Videotron

