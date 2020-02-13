[November 27, 2019] New Innovations in Blockchain Technologies to be Showcased in Bangkok Next Week

SYNCHRONIUM®, a London based blockchain company, with global headquarters in the USA, Turkey, Georgia and the Pacific, will be showcasing cutting edge developments in blockchain technologies and sponsoring the WBS Trescon World Blockchain Summit in Bangkok December 1-2, 2019. As a Forbes featured company in innovation, SYNCHRONIUM® is well known for its hybrid innovations in blockchain platforms for both industrial and omni use-cases, including SynchroBit™ Hybrid Exchange, SynchroLedger™ Hybrid Blockchain Framework, and SynchroNet™ Hybrid Blockchain with the capabilities to handle about 1,000,000 TPS. As featured on Yahoo! Finance, the SynchroBit™ platform is the world's first Hybrid Multi-purpose P2P Digital Assets Trading Platform for trading all kinds of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, energy, and precious metals etc., with both fiat and major cryptocurrencies. SynchroBit™ provides innovative trading solutions for both rookie and professional traders, including binary trading options, margin trading, and many more. SynchroBit™ operates on the latest generation of blockchain technology and robust security features, in addition to its native monetary system, SynchroBit Coin (SNB), an ERC-20 Token. The SynchroBit™ ICO started in Three Rounds, and in the first two weeks of the Round 1 offering, reached its soft cap of $3 million (US Dollars).



As planned, the third round of the ICO will run for about ten days beginning December 1, 2019. The SynchroBit Coin (SNB) will be listed on over 20+ partner exchanges, including BitForex, P2PB2B, SIMEX, Systemkoin, Mercatorx, Shortex, CoinBene, CoinLim, Tidex, IXX, Atomars, Alderdice, Crex24, CoinsBit, BTC-Alpha, etc., following the ICO, in 2020. The IEO will be conducted beginning in December 2019 on leading exchanges including P2PB2B, LiveCoin, Shortex, Alterdice, and other partner exchanges at 1 SNB for $0.50. Due to its extensive usage, listings and partnerships, the IEO of SNB is expected to be one of the largest in recent years.

Recently, the SynchroBit™ team successfully participated in the Blockchain Life 2019 conference in Moscow, Russia and World Blockchain Summit in Dubai, where their team and project received the top exhibitor award. SYNCHRONIUM® is growing rapidly and represents innovation in blockchain technologies. The unique SynchroLedger™ blockchain fabric is faster than any other platform available on the market. During the World Blockchain Summit in Thailand, in addition to presenting the new features and developments on SynchroBit™ Hybrid Exchange, the SYNCHRONIUM® team is going to officially launch their new innovative blockchain based platforms, including: • SynchroLedger™: the unique hybrid blockchain framework which is considered to be one of the fastest cross-industry platforms available on the market! • SynchroChain™: the unique hybrid blockchain based integrated supply chain management solution. • WinkPay®: the revolutionary all-in-one hybrid blockchain based payment processing system with unique features. • PikChat™: the innovative blockchain based chat and communication system with dozens of use-cases for both business and omni usages. • Agora: a very unique blockchain based AR platform with extensive features and usages for entertainment, and real estate businesses. SYNCHRONIUM® is providing solutions to companies, governments and financial institutions around the world. Look for new innovations from the SYNCHRONIUM® team and their diversified platforms bringing advantages of blockchain technologies and innovations to real life and business applications. Connect with SYNCHRONIUM® Platform (MVP): https://synchrobit.io

