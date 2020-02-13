[November 25, 2019] New 1010data Flash Report Series Examines Current and Historical Seasonal Spend Patterns

1010data, a leading provider of analytical intelligence and consumer transaction data, today releases the first in a series of flash reports, Historical Thanksgiving/ Black Friday (News - Alert) : Is Brick & Mortar Shopping Still a Thing, Or Is It Moving Online?. This holiday feature sets the stage for the traditional kickoff to the holiday retail season by providing data and commentary on five years' worth of Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales, both online and in-store, with an eye toward what retailers might expect for the forthcoming 2019 Black Friday weekend. Future reports, to be released at short intervals throughout the holiday retail season, will feature in-depth examinations of Cyber Week 2014-2018, Black Friday 2019, Toy Story 2017-2019: Where Consumers Shopped After the Toys "R" Us Bankruptcy, and Holiday Returns. Today's report on Black Friday and Thanksgiving sales will examine: ? The Clash of the Two Retail Giants: How Walmart's share of spend compares to Amazon's, and overall market share of both. ? Enter the Tird Giant: Target's (News - Alert) hourly traffic on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, and how this translates to sales.



? Online vs. In-Store: How much spend at top retailers has shifted to online, and how this has changed historically. ? Shopper Tracking: Which consumers are spending, where they are spending, and whether something other than discounts is attracting them to make purchases.

? Returning Shoppers: How returning shoppers spend the following year. "We're excited to be able to reveal these slices of guided analysis as a way of understanding the larger trends in holiday retail," notes Andy Mantis, General Manager of 1010reveal. "And what the data is telling us is that even with the gradual migration to online and Black Friday sales being brought ever more forward, Black Friday remains an intensely important day for retailers. Uncovering these behavioral signals and patterns can help retailers optimize the consumer path to purchase for the upcoming holiday season.

