[November 22, 2019] New Salesforce E-Signature Solution Maximizes Security, Speed, and Cost

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S-Docs, the leading Salesforce document generation app , today announced the launch of S-Sign, a new e-signature solution built entirely on the Salesforce Platform. Built to maximize electronic signing speed, security, and cost savings for Salesforce users, it is available today to S-Docs Unlimited Edition Customers. S-Docs is the leading document generator for hundreds of enterprises such as Unilever, United Healthcare, Jaguar Land Rover, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle and more. Salesforce users benefit from S-Docs' native infrastructure, which provides added benefits like faster document generation, superior reliability, enhanced security, and additional cost savings. "With the launch of S-Sign, S-Docs' new e-signature feature, we can now extend a full-service solution for our clients' digital document needs. We've mastered the speed and simplicity of generating complex documents, and now with S-Sign, clients can easily sign those documents anywhere. A huge benefit is that the solution is built entirely on the Salesforce Platform so client data never leaves Salesforce, providing our customers with a security advantage not found in other solutions that don't have the same native architecture," said Dan Pejanovic, CEO of S-Docs. S-Sign features standard lectronic signature components like a drag'n' drop interface, so users can easily add signature prompts to documents. An end signer will have the option to execute documents in-person, via email or mobile by drawing their signature directly, or by adopting a signature from a list of pre-selected fonts. All executed documents will be routed to the respective parties and stored in the related record in Salesforce.



Since S-Sign is under the S-Docs portfolio, the benefits of using a 100% native Salesforce application carry over. S-Docs clients state that "S-Sign is very user-friendly," and the set-up is a breeze since it mimics the look and feel of Salesforce. The pricing structure is another huge competitive advantage. Dan Pejanovic elaborates, "since we don't pay for external or 3rd party servers, we're able to extend those cost savings to our customers. The native infrastructure allows us to be more competitive. And, we don't price per-envelope or per-document, so it's incredibly cost-effective." To learn more check out www.sdocs.com or contact sales at sales@sdocs.com to see a custom demo.

About S-Docs:

S-Docs is the only 100% native document generation and e-signature solution available for Salesforce users. Founded in 2010, the application has grown to be the first choice of major enterprise clients for their digital document needs. S-Docs solves for a multitude of use-cases with an intuitive solution and world-class support. Clients from around the globe have rated S-Docs with over 200 5-star reviews, securing a spot in the top 1% of all apps on the Salesforce AppExchange. The company is privately held with headquarters in New York and offices in Ann Arbor and San Francisco. Learn more at sdocs.com and follow us on Twitter @Sdocs . *Use of the term Salesforce are the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-salesforce-e-signature-solution-maximizes-security-speed-and-cost-300963638.html SOURCE S-Docs, Inc.

