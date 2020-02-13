[November 21, 2019] New DCX Optical Distribution Frame from Belden Optimizes Fiber Infrastructure ROI

Belden Inc., a global leader in specialty networking solutions, is excited to announce its new DCX Optical Distribution Frame (ODF), a high-density cross-connect solution designed to optimize fiber infrastructure ROI. Ever-increasing data center bandwidth requirements, IP migration in broadcast environments and new stadium technology deployments (such as 5G and IoT) all require more fiber connections. These fiber connections need to be supported effectively while also ensuring easy access to patch cords and trunk cables for quick maintenance, moves, additions and changes. Belden's new DCX Optical Distribution Frame helps integrators, consultants, installers and end-users achieve successful cable management, handle high amounts of fiber connections and add density to the ODF through innovations, such as: Easy patch cord access via pull-out trays and clearance around each connector

via pull-out trays and clearance around each connector Cable and patch cord protection through articulated cable management trays and slack management to prevent cable damage or pinch points

through articulated cable management trays and slack management to prevent cable damage or pinch points Front-access design that allows for multiple configurations and facilitates scalability while optimizing square footage use

that allows for multiple configurations and facilitates scalability while optimizing square footage use Flippable modular cassettes, which offer easy fiber polarity management that maintains port numbering sequences Offering the highest per-square-foot fiber termination density available in the marketplace, the DCX Optical Distribution Frame can support 4,608 terminations (2,304 ports) per small-footprint cabinet. The product family includes the DCX cabinet; 4U housings; and adapter frames, pre-terminated cassettes and splice cassettes. To provide lower total cost of ownership and simplify design, the system's compact termination cassettes fit many different aplications. Compatibility with many fiber termination methods contributes to reduced capital expenses. The system's ability to use one patch cord length to connect from one port to any other port contributes to lower operating expenses. The DCX ODF also allows for migration from Base-12 to Base-8, Base-16 and even Base-24 connectivity in the future without requiring infrastructure changes, further reducing capital expenses without losing density.



"The migration to fiber is happening in many different environments to support higher density and the shift from 40G to 100G Ethernet and emerging 400G technologies and beyond," says Benoit Chevarie, global product manager for connectivity at Belden. "The more fiber you bring in, the more vital it is to properly manage it. The new DCX Optical Distribution Frame makes it much faster and easier to manage nearly unlimited numbers of fiber connections while offering the lowest total cost of ownership per square foot for fiber cross connects." To learn more about Belden's new DCX Optical Distribution Frame and managing high-density fiber connections, visit www.belden.com/DCX.

Resolving signal transmission needs with IP- and legacy-based solutions that enable a smooth migration to convergence requires a universal approach for enterprise environments. Only Belden's innovative enterprise connectivity solutions take this universal approach. Belden's extensive portfolio spans LAN, data centers, building automation and security and access control to keep information running smoothly. Outstanding global service and support capabilities and application-specific warranty programs complete Belden's unique offering. About Belden Belden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end specialty networking solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of complex industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) @BeldenInc. Belden, Belden Sending All The Right Signals, and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005596/en/

