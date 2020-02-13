[November 21, 2019] New York named "Best State for Fall Photography" in Nikon's Fifth Annual Nationwide Competition

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. unveiled New York as the winner of its fifth annual "Top Spots for Fall Foliage" competition to determine America's most picture-perfect state to photograph autumn colors. After an exciting race, New York ousted the other forty-nine hopefuls for the title of "Best State for Fall Photography" in the United States. Not only does this year mark New York's second time earning the prestigious honor, but the victory is significant, as it is the first time in three years for a state to de-throne the competition's reigning champion – Michigan. "This year, we are celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Top Spots for Fall Foliage campaign, which continues to highlight the remarkable way photography brings communities together," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "Over the past five years, we have been impressed by the way individuals have showcased their state pride by sharing nearly 30,000 beautiful autumn images. This year was no different and we loved to see the photos and videos from around the United States." Submissions from all fifty states proved that autumn continues to be one of the most beautiful and picturesque seasons across the United States. Breathtaking entries from coast to coast included spectacular seasonal landscapes, but it was New York that ultimately took the top spot with the most submissions, boasting a knockout combination of colorful foliage-filled cityscape shots and charming rural wilderness scenery. Meanwhile, Michigan earned the second-place spot with images of vibrant leaves and radiant lakes, while Colorado came in third place with a vibrant display of mountains surrounded by bright hues. Participants showed their state pride by posting their favorite foliage shots on Instagram and Twitter accompanied by a designated #NikonFall hashtag featuring their state abbreviation (e.g. #NikonFallNY) and on Nikon's Facebook page. From professionals to beginner photographers, individuals across the country came together to embrace the natural beauty of autumn, shring gorgeous destinations for leaf-peeping season to inspire future fall foliage road trips.



To view the fifth annual Top Spots for Fall Foliage submissions on Instagram and Twitter, search the hashtag #NikonFall followed by the state's abbreviation (e.g. #NikonFallNY, #NikonFallMI); to see the submissions on Facebook, please visit www.facebook.com/NikonUSA . For those looking to step up their own seasonal photography game, check out Nikon's Learn and Explore website for useful tips on capturing your own breathtaking landscapes: https://www.nikonusa.com/en/learn-and-explore/a/tips-and-techniques/10-tips-for-shooting-autumn-foliage.html . For more information about Nikon and their latest products, please visit? www.nikonusa.com .

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo and video capture technologies; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enable visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products, as well as the revolutionary Nikon Z series of mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses, which achieve a new dimension in optical performance. In 2018, Nikon Corporation, the parent company of Nikon Inc., announced the production of 110 million NIKKOR lenses, creating a new milestone in Nikon's heritage of superior optics. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , Vimeo and Flickr . View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-named-best-state-for-fall-photography-in-nikons-fifth-annual-nationwide-competition-300962633.html SOURCE Nikon

