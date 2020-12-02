[November 20, 2019] New Toshiba A3 Multifunction Printer Family Ideal for Small-to-Medium Businesses

Toshiba America Business Solutions today expands its popular e-STUDIO™ multifunction printer (MFP) line with the introduction of five ledger-size (A3) models addressing the document management needs of small-to-medium-size businesses (SMBs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005187/en/ New Toshiba (News - Alert) A3 Multifunction Printer Family Ideal for Small-to-Medium Businesses (Photo: Business Wire) Toshiba's versatile new monochrome product family (the e-STUDIO2822AM, e-STUDIO2822AF, e-STUDIO2823AM, e-STUDIO2329A and e-STUDIO2829A) offers several models with the print, copy, scan and fax functionality small workgroups need. Delivering documents at up-to 28 pages-per-minute (ppm) in razor-sharp 2400 x 600 dots-per-inch resolution, these products also scan color documents at up to 22 ppm presenting vibrant digital materials at a moment's notice. Busy environments with space constraints such as logistics, manufacturing and retail that demand all the functionality of a full-sized MFP, including A3 support, will appreciate the compact letter-size (A4) footprint of the e-STUDIO2822AM or fax-enabled e-STUDIO2822AF. The systems conveniently provide ledger-size support via the 50-sheet built-in bypass for jbs requiring larger media.



Users may customize these models even further by adding the Wi-Fi option that turns the networked MFPs into an access point. When coupled with the new e-BRIDGE™ Print & Capture Entry app, Apple (News - Alert)® iOS and Android™ users may print-to and scan-from Toshiba MFPs to their mobile devices. Higher volume users will appreciate the increased productivity of the e-STUDIO2823AM, with its fully-configured 600-sheet capacity. The e-STUDIO2329A and e-STUDIO2829A may expand capacity to 1,700 sheets with optional paper sources. This, combined with the robust 17,500 toner yield and 64-thousand periodic maintenance intervals equal a product suite delivering optimal productivity, versatility and affordability.

"Our latest e-STUDIO products present small-to-medium workgroups with the dependability, ease-of-use functionality and high-value they have come to expect from Toshiba," said Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Marketing Executive Bill Melo. "This product family offers a variety of MFPs to simplify their everyday array of document management needs." Toshiba's product portfolio complies with the company's commitment to reduce the environmental impact by meeting the stringent criteria of major environmental standards and certifications including EPEAT® Gold, Restriction of Hazardous Substances (or RoHS) and ENERGY STAR (News - Alert)®. The new Toshiba e-STUDIO products have a beginning price of $2,195 and may now be purchased through authorized Toshiba resellers. For more information about Toshiba products, or to locate an authorized Toshiba dealer in your area, please visit www.business.toshiba.com. About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc. Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) provides multifunction printers, managed document services and digital signage for businesses of all sizes throughout the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company's award-winning e-STUDIO™ copiers and printers provide quality performance with the security businesses require. TABS provides content creation and management, displays, integration, installation and project management services as well as financing for solutions ranging from a single screen to the biggest arenas and stadiums. For additional information, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005187/en/

