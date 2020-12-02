[November 19, 2019] New Software-Controlled LED Studio Light Kits Now Available From Ortery Technologies

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortery Technologies announced the release of its new dimmable LED studio light kit with wireless lighting control and product photography software – LiveStudio LS-150. LiveStudio represents a breakthrough in how product shots and videos are created. Designed specifically to integrate traditional lighting techniques with advanced software control, LiveStudio software controls compatible Canon and Nikon dSLR cameras by USB as well as wireless, dimmable LED lights, in real time. A live view on a monitor screen allows users to consistently place, compose and take product shots using their computer. Captured images are immediately transferred to the monitor screen for immediate viewing and processing. With options to purchase photography kits with 4, 5, 6 and 8 lights, amateur and professional photographers alike can use LiveStudio to auomate product photography.



Using preset or custom light setups, the 150 Watt LED lights with 24" x 35" softboxes and 8ft air-cushioned light stands can be dimmed individually or in groups to capture images in JPG, PNG, TIFF, TGA, HTML, MOV, MP4 and RAW formats. The LiveLight feature gives users the ability easily preview objects under different lighting conditions. By simply moving the mouse over the live preview, the direction and intensity of light changes in real time. Thus, users can quickly to compose and take the best picture, then save the light settings later use.

"LiveStudio is more than just studio lights," said Sam Shearer, Ortery Technologies Managing Director. "Through patented advanced lighting control and software integration, LiveStudio makes product photography and video capture faster and easier than ever before." The Ortery Capture software includes the ability to define and re-use the best camera, lighting, editing and saving parameters to simplify and automate the product photography workflow. The AfterImage feature ensures consistent product placement over time. Other image processing tools include drop shadows, annotations and watermarks. LiveStudio offers wireless control of unlimited lights within a 100 ft range and is fully compatible with Ortery's line of 360 product photography turntables. The lights are 5500K, last 100,000 hours, offer CRI > 95+ and feature convenient S-type light mounts. LiveStudio is currently available and works on both Windows and Mac. Founded February 2001, with offices and distributors worldwide, Ortery Technologies is the pioneer and leading provider of automation tools for product photography. www.ortery.com/products View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-software-controlled-led-studio-light-kits-now-available-from-ortery-technologies-300961290.html SOURCE Ortery Technologies, Inc.

