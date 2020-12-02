[November 19, 2019] New Data Product from Zonda & Metrostudy Pinpoints What is Next in Master Planned Communities

Today Meyers Research, the housing industry's leading provider of new home construction data, backed by Zonda and Metrostudy, announces the launch of its Master Plan Community Report, the latest product available on its data-driven app. The Report provides real-time data featuring more than one thousand master planned communities with nearly 4,400 new home projects across the country. Statistical reports for the news media, with national and regional data, will be available regularly during 2020 featuring unique attributes of the Report. As the leader in new home data, Zonda and Metrostudy have the most comprehensive information available in the new home construction and residential real estate industry. The company's newest report tracks contract sales, new home pricing, amenity and land details of master plan communities across the country. The interactive app allows the user to access information for any master plan community within minutes. The Report contains active, sold out and upcoming master plan communities. Clients can filter by state, metro, city or down to the ZIP code level to obtain relevant details for any new home community. New and updated information is loaded to the system on a daily basis, allowing users to confidently search for the best-selling projects or top builders, or review community amenities. If a user is interested in researching the builders that are part of a community, current product segmentation, or the number of remaining homes, all of that is available in the Master Plan Community Report. Specific data points that are in the Report include: More than 1,080 Master Plan Communities 4,395 projects within those Master Plans 843 Master Plans that are actively selling homes

Total number of properties available for sale: 1.7 million

Tota dollar value of the available properties: $8.5 trillion



Nearly 50 different amenities are tracked within the Report. Here is a sample of amenities that buyers put at the top of their "must have" features for their next home community. The following are percentages of some of the top amenities that are found in master planned communities today (all of these and more are tracked in the Report):

Parks - 78%

Pools - 73%

Trails - 71%

Playgrounds - 57%

Schools (either elementary, middle or high schools) - 38%

Fitness Facilities - 36%

Athletic Fields - 36%

Golf courses - 23%

Gated Communities - 14% For a visual representation of the data: https://infogram.com/mpc-top-amenities-buyers-want-in-communities-1ho16v01dgov4nq?live "We have been gathering master plan data for many years because of the unique appeal that these communities have for buyers," said Tim Sullivan (News - Alert) , Senior Managing Principal at Meyers Research. "Making our research available to our clients, in real time, differentiates us from our competitors. We want to give clients insight into the most important data so they can quickly and easily identify product types, land availability and community attributes that they are looking for." Builders, developers, and investors can save, email or print reports or users can earmark favorites for quick access. Because the app is connected directly to the proprietary Zonda, Metrostudy database, the user can refresh their search anytime they need to see updated results. "We understood that our clients needed real-time data about the communities that they were tracking," said Lorry Lynn, EVP of Product. "Consolidating all of the pertinent information in one place provides confidence for builders, developers or investors that need to track and target the best projects to grow their portfolio." To learn more about the new Master Plan Community Report or to see a sample report, visit https://meyersresearchllc.com/new-master-plan-community-report-release/. Future reports for the news media are planned for distribution throughout 2020. Contact Alyson Austin, at alyson@gaffneyaustin.com, to ensure delivery of the data report to members of the news media. About Meyers Research Meyers Research represents the housing industry's leading provider of rich data, backed by Zonda and Metrostudy, and the industry's top advisors for residential real estate development and new home construction. With products and services geared for homebuilders, multifamily developers, lenders, and financial institutions, we provide innovative solutions to maximize opportunities in today's real estate development landscape. To learn more, visit meyersresearchllc.com. Meyers Research, Hanley Wood, Zonda, Metrostudy and the company logo, are trademarks of Meyers Research, LLC and/or its subsidiaries. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005391/en/

