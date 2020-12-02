[November 18, 2019] New EY Technology Centre opens in Vancouver to bring better business solutions to life

EY Client Technology team to help clients harness power of emerging technologies

VANCOUVER, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - EY Client Technology is expanding its global footprint with the opening of the EY Technology Centre — Vancouver today. "Technology plays a critical role in helping companies get ahead of disruption and capture opportunities around data-oriented insights, demand-driven consumption and increased automation," says Sasidhar Akkiraju, EY Technology Centre — Vancouver Leader. "The Centre is part of the Client Technology global network, which brings competencies in rapid prototyping, product engineering, strategic technology partnerships and industry collaboration to help our clients transform at speed." The Centre will marry client needs and innovative ideas with existing platforms, capabilities and technology expertise to provide new technology solutions. "Our focus is on helping our clients harness emerging technology to power business transformation, drive growth and solve their most pressing issues," says Kevin Brennan, EY Canada West Market Leader. "The EY Technology Centre — Vancouver is one more way we're delivering on this commitment to our clients and living our purpose and values." The firm is already bringing transformational, low-cost platform solutions and access to emerging technologies to clients from banking and healthcare to government and public sectors. The Centre will enhance our ability to design, develop and deploy innovative technology solutions to meet our client neds — and industrialize them at scale.



"Vancouver is home to a number of market-leading technology players and up-and-coming tech startups," says Brennan. "Combine that with its position in the Cascadia Corridor and proximity to Silicon Valley and there's a wealth of technology talent and experience to draw from." The Centre is part of a two-year firm commitment to invest US$1 billion in new technology solutions, client services, innovation and its ecosystems. It will complement the work the firm does through EY wavespace, EY Design Studio and the EY Centres of Excellence in Canada (Robotic Process Automation and Insurance and Actuarial Services) and around the world.

