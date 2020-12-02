ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New technology for mature applications: CoolSiC(TM) MOSFET evaluation board for motor drives up to 7.5 kW
[November 17, 2019]

New technology for mature applications: CoolSiC(TM) MOSFET evaluation board for motor drives up to 7.5 kW


SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon carbide (SiC) is en route to mainstream for applications like photovoltaic and uninterruptable power supplies. Infineon Technologies now targets the next group of applications for this wide bandgap technology: The evaluation board EVAL-M5-E1B1245N-SiC will help to pave the way for SiC in motor drives. The evaluation board supports customers during their first steps in designing industrial drives applications with a maximum of 7.5 kW motor output.

The evaluation board EVAL-M5-E1B1245N-SiC is optimized for general purpose drives as well as for servo drives with very high frequency. It features the EasyPACK(TM) 1B in Sixpack configuration with a 1200 V CoolSiC(TM) MOSFET and a typical on-state resistance of 45 milliohm


 

Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd Logo

It comprises an EasyPACK™ 1B with CoolSiC™ MOSFET (FS45MR12W1M1_B11), a 3-phase AC connector, EMI filter, rectifier and a 3-phase output to the motor. Based on the Modular Application Design Kit (MADK) the board is equipped with the Infineon standard M5 32-pin interface which allows the connection to a control unit such as the XMC DriveCard 4400 or 1300. Its input voltage covers the range of 340 to 480 VAC.

The new member of the MADK family is optimized for general purpose drives as well as for servo drives with very high frequency. It features the EasyPACK 1B in Sixpack configuration with a 1200 V CoolSiC MOSFET and a typical on-state resistance of 45 milliohm. The power stage contains sensing circuits for current and voltage; it is equipped with all assembly elements for sensorless field oriented control (FOC). The EVAL-M5-E1B1245N-SiC has a low inductive design, integrated NTC temperature sensors and a lead-free terminal plating, which makes it RoHS compliant.

Availability

The EVAL-M5-E1B1245N-SiC can be ordered now. More information is available at www.infineon.com/cms/de/product/evaluation-boards/eval-m5-e1b1245n-sic/.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191114/2643042-1
Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190619/2502113-1-LOGO

 

SOURCE Infineon


