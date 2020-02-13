[November 14, 2019] New Online Estimation Tool Makes Temporary Fencing Rentals Easier for Contractors, Event Managers

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractors and construction project managers historically needed several hours, and a fair amount of math, to estimate the amount of temporary fencing needed for a worksite. Even with accurate site maps, the area still needed to be measured out and calculated to estimate the amount of fencing needed for a project. ZTERS Site Solutions has built a new online tool that quickly and accurately estimates temporary fencing perimeters, including the addition of gates and other add-ons, with just a few clicks of the mouse. ZTERS founder and CEO Jon Farley has been working in the construction waste industry for more than three decades and has made it one of the company's top goals to simplify the temporary site service rental process for construction professionals. Since ZTERS was founded ten years ago, the company has helped manage more than 86,000 worksites. "We have grown a lot and learned a lot in the last 10 years, but our goal is still the same: To provide the best customer service in the industry and the most inclusive set of services to meet the customer's needs," Farley said. Contractors and project managers can isit http://www.zters.com/portal/fencing to locate the Fencing Tool. The custom-built web interface makes it easy to select the right amount of temporary fencing for any U.S.-based worksite. Open the tool from any web browser and enter the street address or GPS coordinates for any worksite. Once the map opens, simply point and click your desired endpoints to establish the fenced boundaries of the project. When the boundary has been drawn, the exact number of linear feet needed appears in the corner of the tool.



Customize options, including fencing height, gates, wind screens, and more. Once complete, save as a PDF, send a request to ZTERS for a quote, or call. Project managers can save even more time by bundling and ordering other temporary site services, including dumpsters, portable toilets, storage containers, and portable offices in the same phone call. "Businesses change rapidly, and competition in the internet age often comes from unexpected directions. We need to be innovative in our service offerings and service fulfillment," Farley said.

ZTERS provides nationwide temporary site services for more than 6,000 active worksites each month. ABOUT ZTERS

ZTERS has been named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies and a Houston Chronicle Best Workplace. Since 2009, the company has provided top-rated waste solutions, including dumpsters, portable toilets, temporary fencing, storage containers, and portable offices to construction sites. They also offer commercial waste services to warehouses, industrial, retail, and restaurant facilities. A customer-first approach means every project has a dedicated account manager who provides an upfront quote with no hidden fees. Learn more at www.zters.com.

