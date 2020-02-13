[November 14, 2019] New Report Names Cognizant a Leader in Software Product Engineering

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has been named a Software Product Engineering Services Leader in the new Everest Group report: Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019: Engineering for the Digital World. Everest Group assessed 25 service providers, evaluating them on capabilities including market adoption, portfolio, value, services, strategy, innovation and investments. Cognizant has more than 14,000 product, design and engineering professionals around the world helping clients develop new products and experiences, transform legacy applications, and modernize their core infrastructure. In 2018, Cognizant acquired software product engineering leader, Softvision, forming a digital engineering division, Cognizant Softvision that creates impactful end-to-end digital products and solutions that connect brands with customers. For a major communications and technology infrastructure client, Cognizant managed their application modernization project and migration to the cloud. The new environment reduced costs by a projected $13 million a year, provided an almost 10-times improvement in efficiency with the time required to deploy a change to a virtual machine reduced from about eight hours to on-demand. In the new Everest Group report, Cognizant is named as a Leader for its: Superior capabilities in solutioning as well as managing projects, particularly contracting, niche skill onboarding, and staff management.

Strong vertical/domain expertise.

Ability to incorporate ognizant's proprietary intellectual property and industry standard frameworks into new products and solutions for clients.



Akshat Vaid , Vice President, Everest Group. "Cognizant's holistic investments across talent, solutions, ecosystem partnerships, and acquisitions in areas such as IoT and customer experience have enabled it to deliver value to its customers as well as emerge as a key player in this highly competitive market." "Cognizant's digital engineering experts build some of the most engaging software products for the world's leading companies," said Malcolm Frank, President, Cognizant Digital Business. "Bringing our customer experience expertise together with innovations in machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud and Internet of Things transforms how companies conceive, develop and realize business outcomes through software."

Learn More: To view the Everest Group report: Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019: Engineering for the Digital World, visit: https://www.cognizant.com/Resources/software-product-engineering-services-peak-matrix-assessment-2019.pdf Cognizant Digital Engineering: https://www.cognizant.com/cognizant-digital-business/digital-engineering Cognizant Digital Business: https://www.cognizant.com/cognizant-digital-business

