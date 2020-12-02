[November 12, 2019] New SUSE Services Offerings Help Move Customers Along IT Transformation Journey

NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE® today introduced two new services offerings that complete its Global Services portfolio, giving customers access to packaged, flexible offerings that map to every phase of their IT transformation projects. The new offerings, called SUSE Discovery Services and SUSE Assist: Design Services, complement existing SUSE services and help customers meet their business objectives quickly while seeing rapid return on their investment. "Our subject matter experts work closely with our customers from discovery, design and through to deployment and optimization of the SUSE solution," said Kenny Stewart, vice president of SUSE Global Services. "SUSE assists and sustains our customers over the entire length of the services engagement. Our long-standing, trusted relationships with our customers ensure we reach their business outcomes quickly and efficiently." Lack of in-house skills is one of the top barriers to IT transformation. With this complete services portfolio, SUSE is providing services that give customers technical and product expertise that range from researching, discovering and choosing an open source solution through optimizing that solution and providing high quality IT services. SUSE Discovery Services are onsite, one-day engagements to evaluate and understand the customer's business needs and the open source solutions necessary to meet those needs. SUSE Assist: Design Services are focused, hand-on workshops where the customer and a SUSE solution expert create high-level design documents unique to the customer's business. These offerings mesh with existing SUSE services to round out the SUSE Global Services Customer Journey portfolio.



According to Gartner, "The reality is that digital business demands different skills, working practices, organizational models and even cultures... Making these changes requires resources and expertise in business transformation and change management. These are not skills many organizations have, and so they often reach out to the consultants and vendors to provide the skills needed."* The SUSE Global Services Customer Journey entails the following phases:

Discover, including the exploration of open source solutions, the aligning of business and technical leadership, and the outlining of a proposed solution to get customers to where they want to be.

Design, which accelerates implementation by providing design details specific to each customer's environment and use cases, saving time and effort.

Deployment, which helps ensure successful implementations and the rapid realization of investment return.

Optimize, including direct access to trusted SUSE technical and business professionals for proactive maintenance, support services and knowledge transfer. The full set of SUSE service offerings are fixed-cost packaged offerings that provide defined, quantifiable results that map to business objectives. For more information about SUSE Discovery Services, SUSE Assist: Design Services and all SUSE Global Services offerings, visit www.suse.com/services. About SUSE

SUSE, the world's largest independent open source company, powers digital transformation with agile, enterprise-grade open source solutions, edge to core to cloud. Collaborating with partners, communities and customers, SUSE delivers and supports enterprise-grade Linux, software-defined infrastructure and application delivery solutions to create, deploy and manage workloads anywhere – on premise, hybrid and multi-cloud – with exceptional service, value and flexibility. For more information, visit www.suse.com. *"Six Barriers to Becoming a Digital Business, and What You Can Do About Them," Gartner, 20 June 2018. Copyright 2019 SUSE LLC. All rights reserved. SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-suse-services-offerings-help-move-customers-along-it-transformation-journey-300955768.html SOURCE SUSE

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]