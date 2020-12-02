[November 12, 2019] New Telstra Locator Cat-M1 Tag Lets Australians Track their Valuables Nationwide

Today, Telstra (News - Alert) announced its latest addition to the Telstra Locator product range with the launch of the new Telstra Locator Cat-M1 Tag. The new tag (News - Alert) , developed in partnership with Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, helps customers find the things that matter most to them. It is designed for personal valuables or business assets, from electrical equipment and toolboxes to trailers and vehicles. By attaching a Telstra Locator Cat-M1 Tag to their items, customers can use the Locator App to help find their possessions, combining the benefits of the Telstra Bluetooth community and Telstra's LTE (News - Alert) -M coverage area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005462/en/ Telstra announced its latest addition to the Telstra Locator product range with the launch of the new Telstra Locator Cat-M1 Tag. The new tag, developed in partnership with Inseego Corp., a leaderin 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, helps customers find the things that matter most to them. (Photo: Business Wire)



"We're proud to provide Telstra with this innovative and extremely practical product, which enables their customers to locate almost anything across Telstra's expansive LTE-M network," said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. "This small, powerful tag combines the benefits of Telstra's existing Bluetooth coverage areas with wide-area tracking via cellular (LTE Cat-M1) and GPS. The ability to integrate these wireless technologies into a compact, reliable device is a hallmark of Inseego products, and we look forward to seeing these tags provide greater security and peace of mind for users across Australia."

Helping to turn lost into found Searching for lost things can be frustrating and time consuming. But now, with a Telstra Locator subscription and Cat-M1 add-on, customers can simply attach a Telstra Locator Cat-M1 Tag to their personal items and use the Telstra Locator App to help find them. Businesses can also use the Cat-M1 Tag to locate assets across different sites to organize where tools or trailers are needed for different jobs to help reduce costs and improve customer experience. Using the Telstra Locator app on a smartphone or tablet, customers can see the last known approximate location and the 30-day location history of an item. Customers can also set up zones and notifications so that when a Locator Cat-M1Tag is detected by the Telstra Locator network inside or outside of a zone, an in-app notification is sent advising that the Cat-M1 Tag has arrived at, or left, that zone. Purpose-built for wide-area coverage, dependability and ease of use Telstra's Location of Things technology has been developed with customers, for customers, to solve everyday problems for Australians - from families to local businesses. Designed for a range of use cases, the Locator Cat-M1 Tag is shock- and water-resistant, with IP67-rated water resistance, dust resistance and shock tolerance, and is rechargeable with a battery life of up to 10 days depending on the level of movement detected when in use. The Tag has a range of features that include Bluetooth, LTE-M and GPS connectivity, an accelerometer, a multi-color status LED, a buzzer, and a 1000mAh rechargeable Lithium Ion battery, along with an optional specialized mounting accessory so that it can be mounted or attached to items. To learn more or schedule an interview with an Inseego executive please contact Inseego@GoDriven360.com. About Inseego Corp. Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enable high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS (News - Alert) solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime" mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Making5Greal View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005462/en/

