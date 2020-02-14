[November 11, 2019] New Report from Centrify Reveals That the Majority of Organizations Still Misunderstand the Shared Responsibility Model for Cloud Security

Centrify, a leading provider of cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprises, today published a new report, "Reducing Risk in Cloud Migrations: Controlling Privileged Access to Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments." The report, based on a survey of over 700 respondents from the United States, Canada and UK, finds that 60% of respondents misunderstand the shared responsibility model for cloud security and incorrectly believe the cloud provider is responsible for securing privileged access. Furthermore, organizations are not employing a common security model or enforcing least privilege access to reduce risk, and the majority list security as their main challenge with cloud migrations. The cloud's availability, accessibility, scalability, and speed of delivery make it an attractive option to deliver IT services more efficiently and affordably. However, securing multi-cloud and hybrid environments creates an unfamiliar situation, in which organizations are unsure of who is responsible for controlling privileged access. As a result, many organizations secure cloud and hybrid environments differently than they do on-premises, when a common security model is best practice. DOWNLOAD THE REPORT NOW: bit.ly/CentrifyCloudReport The survey found that: 68% of organizations are not implementing Privileged Access Management (PAM) best practices to control access to cloud environments

Industry research firm Gartner (News - Alert) named PAM a Top 10 security project for 20191. However a vault-centric approach is not enough to secure modern attack surfaces like the cloud. Centrify is redefining legacy approaches to PAM with a modern approach based on a Zero Trust. For more information about Centrify Zero Trust Privilege, visit https://www.centrify.com/education/what-is-zero-trust-privilege/.

To download a complimentary copy of the report, please visit bit.ly/CentrifyCloudReport. 1 Gartner, Top 10 Security Projects for 2019, Brian Reed | Neil MacDonald | Peter Firstbrook | Sam Olyaei | Prateek Bhajanka, 11 February 2019. About Centrify Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access Management by delivering cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprise attack surfaces. Centrify Zero Trust Privilege helps customers grant least privilege access based on verifying who is requesting access, the context of the request, and the risk of the access environment. By implementing least privilege access, Centrify minimizes the attack surface, improves audit and compliance visibility, and reduces risk, complexity and costs for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100, the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies, all trust Centrify to stop the leading cause of breaches - privileged credential abuse. Centrify is a registered trademark of Centrify Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005099/en/

