[November 11, 2019] New FosPower Kids Stereo Headset with Light Up Cat Ears Brings a Dance Party for Kids

WOODBURY, Minn., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FosPower, a Minnesota-based company that provides premium quality electronic accessories, today announced their newest Kids Stereo Headset with Light Up Cat Ears. The affordable and high-quality headphones offer a diverse variety of features such as vibrant LEDs, a creative design and a volume limiter with a maximum sensitivity of 85dB. FosPower's Kids Stereo Headset with Light Up Cat Ears are the perfect music companion to keep children dancing and entertained while keeping their ears protected. The Oregon-based public health partnership Dangerous Decibels reports that a portable music player with stock headphones at maximum volume can reach over 100 decibels and cause permanent damage after only 15 minutes. The FosPower headphones are not only fun, they also prevent children from listening to audio at high volumes by keeping the volume well under 100 dB. "FosPower is constantly at work to deliver innovative electronics with a creative touch," said Joshua Yang, Product Manager for FosPower. "We are pleased to deliver the new FosPower Kids Stereo Headset with Light Up Cat Ears that allows them to have cute headphones while giving parents the assurance that their hearing is safeguarded." FosPower KidsStereo Headset with Light Up Cat Ears Features:



Designed for Kids and Comfortability Cat ear headphones have padded ear cushions.

Kids-safe volume (max of 85dB). Light-up Cat Ears with Multiple Functions

Kids can turn on and be amused by the vibrant LEDs installed in the cat ears to make their overall experience even more enjoyable.

Choose to either leave the LEDs constantly on or always flashing with a simple click of a button. Built for Durability and Flexibility The cat ear headphones can stretch sideways to fit different head sizes and can twist without worry.

The adjustable headband is extendable up to an inch in height making it adaptable from toddlers to teenagers.

Accidental yank will not ruin or damage the headphones. Laced Cable for Increased Safety The laced cable provides extra durability and safeness for our cat ear headphones.

A laced cable also creates fewer tangles making cable management cleaner and easier on the user. Specifications Speaker Size: 30mm

Frequency Response: 20-20,000Hz

Sensitivity: Max 85dB

Impedance: 320hm

Cable Length: 4ft

Cable Type: 3.5mm

Battery: 3V Lithium Coin Battery (CR2032) The FosPower Kids Stereo Headset with Light Up Cat Ears MSRP is $29.99, but there is a special offer on Amazon for $18.69 and can be found at:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R4B8LSS About FosPower FosPower, Inc. was founded in 2014. Headquartered in Minnesota, FosPower has an integrated team from various backgrounds – ranging from techies to everyday Joe. Just like you, we are all consumers, and we are dedicated to power up your life for all your digital needs. Our peace of mind warranty guarantees quality products, and our customer service team will act promptly to achieve your satisfaction subject to the warranty. Your digital life, powered by us. FosPower. For more information visit: www.fospower.com Media Contact:

Jennifer Rodriguez

Firecracker PR

228300@email4pr.com

(888)317-4687 ext. 703 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-fospower-kids-stereo-headset-with-light-up-cat-ears-brings-a-dance-party-for-kids-300954885.html SOURCE FosPower

