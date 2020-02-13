[November 07, 2019] New 'Sprint Perks' Unlocks $875 in Value for Customers on its Top-Tier Unlimited Plan

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Nov. 8, over 130 million hard-working Americans – from employees of Fortune 1000 corporations to small business owners, from educators to military, veterans and first responders – can sign up for Sprint Perks and get more savings and more value from Sprint (NYSE: S). Sprint customers already save $600 in the first year over Verizon1 when they switch to Sprint. And now when qualifying customers sign up for Sprint Perks they will get Sprint's top-tier Unlimited Premium for the price of its mid-tier Unlimited Plus. That's an additional value of $875 each year. 2 Unlimited Premium customers get unlimited data, talk and text and they can: Shop and get free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Watch thousands of shows and movies with Hulu. 3

Listen to their favorite tracks with TIDAL HiFi.

Connect mobile devices with 100 GB of mobile hotspot data.

Enjoy Unlimited roaming in Canada and Mexico and more. Sprint Perks is available to: Employees: Sprint has teamed up with thousands of employers across multiple industries. Millions of eligible employees can sign up for Sprint Perks and take advantage of $875 in additional value. For more information, starting Nov. 8, visit www.sprint.com/perks. Military: Veterans, active duty and reserves of the U.S. armed forces are eligible for the added value of Sprint Perks. This is in addition to Sprint's popular military plan that gives 50% off family lines.4 Visit www.sprint.com/military for more information. Small Business Owners: Small businesses can also qualify for Sprint Business Perks, receive the savings they expect, and now get even more value. Save $600 in first year over Verizon with Unlimited Premium – loaded with value like Amazon Prime, 100 GB of mobile hotspot, international calling, mobile security, and the confidence of business priority support. Visit www.sprint.com/businessperks for more information. "We're committed to providing hard-working Americans more savings and value by offering our top-tier unlimited plan for the price of our mid-tier plan," said Dow Draper, Sprint chief commercial officer. "Sprint Perks gives qualifying new and existing customers the meaningful services they use every day. We're confident this will make for a great customer experience. Guaranteed or your money back." With Sprint's 100% Total Satisfaction Guarantee, customers can try out the network and see the savings or Sprint will return their money.5 For more information about Sprint Perks visit a local Sprint store, call 888-SPRINT-1 or visit www.sprint.com/perks. About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 53.9 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.















1 Requires new line activated on eligible plan and validation at sprint.com/verify. $10 per month per line discount applies to Unlimited Premium plan. Data deprioritization during congestion. Savings compared to Verizon Get More Unlimited for five lines, features differ. 2 Value with Unlimited Premium compared to Unlimited Plus for 12 months. 3 One Hulu's ad-supported plan per eligible Sprint account. 4 Unlimited Basic: $60 per month for line one, $20 per month for line two and $10 per month per line for lines three through six with AutoPay and discount. One Hulu ad-supported plan per eligible Sprint account. SD video streams up to 480p, music up to 500 kbps, gaming up to 2 Mbps data deprioritization during congestion. Other monthly charges apply. 5 Applies to new lines of service for 30 days. Select exclusions apply.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sprint-perks-unlocks-875-in-value-for-customers-on-its-top-tier-unlimited-plan-300954015.html SOURCE Sprint

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]