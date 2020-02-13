[November 07, 2019] New ZTE Blade 10 Prime Arrives at Visible & ZTE Blade 10 Debuts Unlocked

ZTE USA, a leading provider of mobile devices and technologies, today announced the new Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime, the next generation in the award-winning Blade smartphone series, are available beginning today online at www.visible.com and www.zteusa.com. The unlocked Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime priced at MSRP $179 over deliver in their price class with edge-to-edge HD displays, 16MP and 5MP dual-rear cameras, DTS (News - Alert) audio, upgraded storage, and even longer battery life. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005214/en/ ZTE Blade 10 Prime & ZTE Blade 10 (Photo: Business Wire) "We're thrilled to provide the next generation of our highly popular Blade series with the launch of our Blade 10 Prime and Blade 10 smartphones," said Brad Li, President and CEO, ZTE USA. "These devices build upon the success of previous Blade smartphones, providing premium features and impressive value for consumers who want a sleek, powerful phone." "We are excited to team up with ZTE, once again, to offer the Blade 10 Prime," said Visible Strategy Chief, Jeremy Bolton. "This device is a great fit for our product portfolio as a high-caliber, affordable phone with all the bells and whistles but none of the sticker shock." Let Your Eyes Decide The ZTE Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime are packed with features for multi-media enthusiasts, including a 6.3" edge-to-edge FHD+ water-drop displa boasting an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. Both phones feature blue-light filtering to reduce eye strain caused by screen glare.



The 16MP and secondary 5MP dual-lens rear-facing camera on the Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime provide advance camera functionality such as panorama, time-lapse and multi-exposure modes. A 16MP front-facing camera features Face Unlock capabilities and Smart Portrait imaging technology. Under Promise on Price, Over Deliver on Performance

The Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime feature a 3,200mAh battery. Battery optimization features, Smart Power and Ultra-Low Power-Saving Mode, engage automatically when the battery depletes to 20 percent, extending the remaining battery life up to an additional 24 hours. The MediaTek P60 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 64GB deliver performance above expectations, meanwhile storage is expandable up to 2TB for all of your multi-media demands. The Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime ship with the Android 9 Pie operating system, support swipe gestures, and the 'Easy Mode' configuration simplifies app and widget layouts for novice smartphone users. The eclipse-shaped rear fingerprint sensor with a wide scanning area heightens the convenience factor when unlocking, quick-launching apps, and capturing photos. Up to five fingerprints can be saved and associated with quick-launching apps. Pricing and Availability Beginning today, the Blade 10 Prime can be purchased at http://www.visible.com and via the Visible app and the Blade 10 is available unlocked at www.zteusa.com, both priced at MSRP $179. About ZTE USA ZTE USA (https://www.zteusa.com/), headquartered in Richardson (News - Alert) , Texas, is a subsidiary of ZTE Corporation, a global provider of mobile devices, telecommunication systems, and enterprise solutions. Operating since 1998, ZTE USA is dedicated to making cost-efficient, quality communication technology accessible to all. Visit ZTE USA on Facebook (News - Alert) https://www.facebook.com/ZTEUSA, Twitter https://twitter.com/ZTEUSA, and on YouTube (News - Alert) https://www.youtube.com/user/ZTEUSAInc. About Visible Backed by Verizon, Visible is the first all-digital wireless carrier in the US, offering unlimited text, talk, data, and hotspot, all running on Verizon's 4G LTE (News - Alert) Network. Visible is fundamentally changing the way consumers get, pay for, and manage their phone service. For more information, go to www.visible.com or search for it in the App Store or the Play Store. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005214/en/

