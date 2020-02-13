[November 07, 2019] New Yellowfin 9 Delivers Exceptional End User Experiences that Enable Organizations to Generate Transformational Value from Data

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin, a world-leading and innovative analytics vendor, today announced the release of Yellowfin 9, which introduces an incredibly flexible, action-based dashboard builder and progressive data storytelling capabilities that advance the capability of the dashboard experience. This ground-breaking release also powers enhancements to the reimagined Yellowfin Mobile App, and rolls out Yellowfin Present (formerly Storyboard), an advanced secure presentation tool. By focusing on how organizations can extract more value from their data and addressing the needs of the business users, designers and developers, the new release redefines the analytics experience, offering features designed to make BI more accessible, engaging, and actionable. This is evident immediately in the upgraded dashboard capability. Analysts, developers, and designers now have an advanced analytics platform in which to collaborate, build, and functionally extend dashboards to create a seamless experience connecting insight discovery to actions. New features include: A free-form Dashboard Canvas with pixel perfect design control, enabling the creation of visually stunning dashboards that can be easily integrated into applications or aligned with a corporate design theme.

The introduction of Dashboard Code Mode giing dashboard builders and software developers the ability to integrate actions and extend the capability of their dashboards using familiar coding languages.



"The new Dashboard Builder represents a sea change in the industry, challenging the notion of what is possible to build within an Analytics Platform," said Brad Scarff , CTO at Yellowfin. "Our Dashboard Builder now provides developers incredible design freedom, allowing them to break free from the old grid-based paradigm and create incredible designs with Dashboard Canvas. In addition, our new Dashboard Code Mode allows developers unlimited flexibility to customize and extend dashboards to create a highly specialized user experience, as well as connecting the dashboard with third-party applications – allowing users to initiate action directly from the dashboard."

Yellowfin 9 also includes the release of Yellowfin Present, strengthening Yellowfin's commitment to the needs of the business user through data storytelling. Business users can easily create compelling, data-rich presentations that combine reports, charts, text, shapes, video and images within the security of a governed information architecture. Finally, this latest version sees the official release of the new mobile app. Designed with the data consumer in mind, the app provides a unique yet familiar experience for users and finally addresses the underlying challenge of delivering a BI experience on the go. Leaving dashboards behind, users are notified of real-time changes in their data through Yellowfin Signals and can now read and understand insights with Yellowfin Stories. Glen Rabie, CEO at Yellowfin, says, "Yellowfin is the only strategic enterprise analytics suite that enables organizations to extract transformational value from their data because we combine action-based dashboards, automated discovery, and data storytelling into a single integrated platform. Yellowfin 9 now offers organizations and software developers the tools to modernize, build engagement, automate and innovate the BI experience for their users". To hear more about Yellowfin 9 and to see the new features in action, register for the Yellowfin Innovate virtual summit, on November 21. Visit yellowfinbi.com for more details. About Yellowfin Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence and analytics software vendor with a suite of intelligent products powered by automation. Yellowfin is continually recognized as an innovator and is No. 1 in Embedded BI by BARC. More than 27,000 organizations and more than three million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day. For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024332/Yellowfin_Dashboards.jpg

