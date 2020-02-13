[November 07, 2019] New Fidelity® Total Well-Being Solution Provides Employers With Greater Insight on Employee Needs to Help Drive Benefits Utilization

Fidelity Investments®, a leading workplace benefits provider and one of the most diversified financial services companies, today announced availability of the Fidelity Total Well-Being solution, an innovative approach that allows employers to optimize their benefits platform by providing a detailed analysis of employee benefit needs across the four domains of well-being: health, money, work and life. While other solutions focus on diagnostics and recommendations to address individual silos such as financial wellness or physical and emotional wellness, Fidelity's holistic approach provides employers with a deeper understanding of the needs and challenges facing their workers in all aspects of their lives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005265/en/ Employee Total Well-Being Assessment (Graphic: Business Wire) Fidelity's new solution enables employers to tailor a workplace benefits and communications strategy that will have the greatest impact to employees, contribute to increased benefits engagement and support desired business objectives. The solution helps employers in three critical benefits management activities: Quantify employee well-being and identify and prioritize opportunities to improve;

Fidelity's new solution consists of three key components.

Employee Total Well-Being Assessment (Image 1): Consists of a 10- to 15-minute survey for employees that provides insight to factors that contribute to, or detract from, their well-being. Developed with leading academic institutions, the assessment can help determine where an employee's benefits needs may be unmet.

Consists of a 10- to 15-minute survey for employees that provides insight to factors that contribute to, or detract from, their well-being. Developed with leading academic institutions, the assessment can help determine where an employee's benefits needs may be unmet. Personalized Employee Action Plan (Image 2): Provides each employee with real-time individual Total Well-Being scores along with suggested benefits to consider that may help to improve their well-being.

Provides each employee with real-time individual Total Well-Being scores along with suggested benefits to consider that may help to improve their well-being. Employer Analytics Dashboard (Image 3): Enables employers to drill into the data to answer critical benefits strategy questions and build business cases for changes. Employers can also compare their results against Fidelity's national data benchmark. The Total Well-Being solution was developed by Fidelity's behavioral scientists and leading academic psychologists as well as feedback from Fidelity clients. The Fidelity Total Well-Being offering is currently available to employers in the U.S. with additional countries available in 2020. For more information, current Fidelity clients can contact their Managing Director, while non-Fidelity clients are welcome to contact Fidelity Workplace Consulting at FidelityWorkplaceConsulting@fmr.com for more information. About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity's mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $7.8 trillion, including managed assets of $2.8 trillion as of September 30, 2019, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 30 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 13,500 financial advisory firms with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients' money. Privately held for more than 70 years, Fidelity employs more than 40,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about. Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC

