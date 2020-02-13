[November 06, 2019] New Features, Destinations and Enhancements Are Available for Fujitsu's Easy NX Connect Software

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. (FCPA), the leader in Document Imaging, today announced new features, destinations and enhancements for the Easy NX Connect v1.30 software. Easy NX Connect is an add-on authentication and connector package making the FUJITSU fi-7300NX Document Scanner with NX Manager easier than ever to integrate with popular cloud and on premise destinations. "More and more businesses are requiring user authentication and document sharing among their employees," says Yasunari Shimizu, President and CEO, Fujitsu Computer Products of America. "By using our fi-7300NX scanner and Easy NX Connect v1.30, businesses can authenticate employees through a simple tap and scan to their repository of choice. Easy NX Connect becomes an efficient tool to help customers modernize their digital document management strategy." New features added in Easy NX Connect v1.30: OCR/ICR Integration: Integration with Kofax OmniPage Server and Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services supports customers' requirements to transform documents into searchable PDF file formats, providing access to the information locked inside scanned images – at the point of scan.

Easy NX Connect Toolkit: For FCPA partners looking to build their own connectors with very little development, the Easy NX Connect Toolkit provides the following capabilities:

Configure an NFC card or a unique ID to a registered user. Each user is registered automatically at login.



Automatically configure jobs for users based on the destinations provided by the connector.



Create a runtime installation environment with the partner connector for distribution.

With the implementation of a small set of functions:

Authenticate a user from their username and password



Get a list of destinations (storagelocations or processes) accessible for a given user



Upload documents to a destination for a specific user



New Destination Included in Easy NX Connect v1.30

Nintex joins our extensive list of destinations along with SharePoint Online, Box, OneDrive for Business, Amazon S3, FTP, FTPS, and SFTP, Scan to Print, Active Directory email and folder, Local Database email and folder and Web Mail (i.e. Yahoo, Gmail). Other versions of Easy NX connect are available for specific ECM and Capture systems. Please contact Robert Turner at rturner.pfu@us.fujitsu.com for more information regarding these innovative target destinations. Easy NX Connect Features and Benefits

Convenience: With NFC authentication and several connectors in one package, and with more connectors added continually, users can scan directly to today's most popular cloud and on premise repositories.

Security: Several different user authentication methods to enhance security and ease-of-use.

Affordability: Each license is per server instance and includes a 1-year maintenance contract with free software updates and access to new destinations as they are added.

Customer Support: Featuring FCPA's industry leading U.S. based customer support. Easy NX Connect Pricing and Availability

Easy NX Connect is available via two licenses at different price points depending on the needs of an organization. The $799 license allows up to one million pages scanned per year and includes a 1-year maintenance contract. The $1,249 license provides unlimited pages scanned per year and also includes a 1-year maintenance contract. To learn more about the fi-7300NX with NX Manager and Easy NX Connect, visit us at https://bit.ly/easynxconnect. About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. For more information, visit http://www.fujitsu.com and on social at @Fujitsu_Global . About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is an established leader in the computer hardware industry, delivering innovative solutions and services that enable users to solve critical business productivity issues and streamline operations. Fujitsu provides cutting-edge solutions for business and personal environments, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of service and support programs. For more information about Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. solutions and services, visit http://us.fujitsu.com/fcpa or call 800-626-4686. Media Contact:

