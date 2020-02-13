[November 05, 2019] New South Wales Government Delivers Exceptional Services for its Citizens with Data and H2O.ai

H2O.ai AutoML Platform Provides More Intelligence to Data.NSW MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai , the open source leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), today announced that the New South Wales Government Data Analytics Centre has chosen its award winning and industry leading automatic machine learning platform, H2O Driverless AI , to provide critical machine learning capabilities. By using H2O.ai, the NSW Department of Customer Service will be able to deliver more personalized and targeted programs to the citizens of NSW with improved services, policies and innovations. Programs such as the Active Kids program, which supports families by providing vouchers to put towards sport and active recreation costs each year, can be better supported with Driverless AI because it can now predict factors that cause families to miss out on these activities, target these factors and support increased participation. Improving Citizen Services with Data and Machine Learning

The NSW Government promotes the use of data and information to improve its services and to benefit its citizens. As the NSW Government builds out its data practice and initiatives, it is imperative that to glean insights and learnings fro the data, analysts are able to draw upon data science and automatic machine learning platforms to help find answers, pinpoint solutions and use data to create better services for all.



"Using data and a cutting-edge platform like Driverless AI helps us better fulfil our mission to improve outcomes for the citizens of NSW," said Ian Oppermann, Chief Data Scientist at NSW Department of Customer Service. "We did an extensive evaluation of automatic machine learning platforms and selected Driverless AI because of its accuracy, and the ability for us to significantly accelerate the speed of our model development. It also enables us to generate explainable results rather than having results in a black-box. This is an impressive technology which will help our team deliver exceptional services to our citizens". "Serving the needs of citizens is the imperative of every government. With H2O.ai, the New South Wales Government can now do that even better by accessing the full potential of its data and intelligence," said Sri Ambati, CEO and founder at H2O.ai. "H2O Driverless AI is making it faster, cheaper and easier to serve citizens with better services. We are excited to see the global reach of H2O.ai continue to expand, and how those customers are using our technology to become AI superpowers."

H2O Driverless AI: AI to do AI

H2O Driverless AI empowers data scientists to work on projects faster and more efficiently by using automation and state-of-the-art machine learning to accomplish tasks in less time By delivering automatic feature engineering, model validation, model tuning, model selection and deployment, machine learning interpretability, time-series and automatic pipeline generation for model scoring, H2O Driverless AI provides organizations with a data science platform that addresses the needs of a variety of use cases and empowers organizations to create intelligence and insights with data. About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the open source leader in AI and machine learning with a mission to democratize AI for everyone. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI to empower every company to be an AI company in financial services, insurance, healthcare, telco, retail, pharmaceutical, and marketing. H2O.ai is driving an open AI movement with H2O, which is used by more than 18,000 companies and hundreds of thousands of data scientists. H2O Driverless AI, an award-winning and industry-leading automatic machine learning platform for the enterprise, is helping data scientists across the world in every industry be more productive and deploy models in a faster, easier and cheaper way. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Intel, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Nationwide Insurance, Walgreens, Wells Fargo and MarketAxess. H2O.ai believes in AI4Good with support for wildlife conservation and AI for academics. Learn more at www.H2O.ai Media Contact

